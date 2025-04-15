Viral Now: Wife Pranks Husband By Eating 'Sand', Watch His Reaction

A wife's unique beachside prank on her husband has left many Instagram users in splits. A video posted by users @realcarmack and @erinslaver has gone viral and won hearts online. It shows a woman pretending to eat sand while her husbands look on in concern. Right at the beginning, the text on the reel informs us that she is eating crushed cookies and not sand. However, her husband is unaware of this. The woman has heaped the finely crumbled cookies in a small beach (toy-like) bucket. Her husband is seated behind her with their child as she faces the camera and explains that she is going to consume sand. Her husband tries to convince her not to do it, but she doesn't listen to him.

Also Read: Vlogger's Beach Hacks To Keep Valuables Safe Goes Viral, But Internet Is Not Convinced

She takes up a plastic shovel (like those used for playing in the sand at beaches) and puts it inside the bucket. She spoons some of the contents into her mouth. Her husband continues his attempts to dissuade her, to no avail. He points out that it's unsanitary to eat sand and that it could also lead to digestive issues. He is shocked when he sees her chewing the 'sand.' But she persists and talks about how it tastes. After a point, she also makes him taste a little and he then realises what it actually is. Watch the complete reel below:

Also Read: YouTuber's Tipping 'Prank' On Restaurant Staff Goes Viral, Internet Approves

In the comments, many people were amused by "The way he still tastes it without question after being totally disgusted." Several people marvelled at the fact that "He willingly opened his mouth to try it ." The woman clarified that, "Hahah well there was a fair bit of me trying to convince him to ... we just edited a lot out for time. Actually, he stuck his finger in the real sand and almost tried to taste it and I had to stop him." Read some of the other reactions to the viral video here:

"That's not sand-itary..."

"This is an elite wholesome prank."

"Gosh, she's hilarious! Good one!"

"The look on his face gets me every time."

"The dedication of crushing *that* much cookies for a practical joke though. You bow to no one, Erin."

"These pranks give me so much life, I love them."

"My first guess was brown sugar but sand works also."

"I did this with Oreo cookies and pretending it was dirt haha."

Before this, another kind of food-related prank went viral on social media. The video shows a woman preparing fries for her child. However, instead of potato, she uses sliced ginger to make the snack. The colour and outer appearance of the fried ginger looked alarmingly similar to regular French fries. Wondering what happened after the kid tasted them blindly? Click here to read the full story.