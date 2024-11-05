Viral Now: Person Charged Extra Rs 40 For Plastic Glass For Mango Juice, Internet Reacts

A post about a customer being charged for plastic glasses is viral (Pic: Reddit/ Operation_Whole)

A customer at a Thane mall took to Reddit to bring people's attention to the fact that they "just paid for glasses to drink juice." The post was reshared on X and went viral, sparking a range of reactions on the platform. But what exactly has got people talking about this incident? As per the bill shown in the photo, the customer was charged Rs 40 for the plastic glass in which the mango juice was served. Since three portions of the juice were ordered, the customer was billed Rs 120 for the glasses and Rs 750 for the drinks (excluding taxes).

The bill is dated November 2, 2024, and was generated at Shahi Durbar in Viviana Mall, Thane, according to the photo. The picture was originally shared by Reddit user "Operation_Whole" on Reddit's Mumbai community. The X user who reshared it marvelled at such a charge for disposable plastic glasses. He declared, "I knew Mumbai is expensive but this is ridiculous." Take a look below:

Who the hell charges 40₹ for disposable plastic glasses to drink Mango juice in!



I knew Mumbai is expensive but this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/G1kPouHJCy — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) November 4, 2024

Other X users shared their opinions on the viral post. Some people felt that it was a case of higher prices being charged in malls. Others joked about the nature of a plastic glass that costs so much. Read some of their reactions below:

So if someone says they don't want a glass, will they offer juice from tap? 🤣 — CA Akash Singroli (@akash_singroli) November 4, 2024

I would have got glass glasses with such price 😭 — Vineet 𝕏 (@_Jain_V) November 4, 2024

Did they say recyclable plastic or something 😆😆😆 — Adithya Thatipalli (@adi_thatipalli) November 4, 2024

Those glasses must be antique plastic glass😜 — RAVI (@ravikrishnaande) November 4, 2024

Inside the mall, they want to charge for everything, that too in 5x price. — BNF Graduate (@Bankniftyzone) November 5, 2024

I'd rather pay that for a kullad — vish (@indievish) November 4, 2024

Main scam is the Rs 250 juice — Comrade Muji (Muji ka Parivar) (@mujifren) November 4, 2024

Before this, a post on the price of food at popular cinemas in the country went viral and ignited an online debate. People began to speculate who was generally ready to pay Rs 430 for soft drinks, Rs 720 for popcorn, and so on. Many people felt that the prices were steep. A few users claimed that they are responsible for lower footfall in cinemas. Click here to read the full story.

