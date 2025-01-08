Advertisement
"No Free Advice, No Running Away"- Irani Cafe's Rules Go Viral, Internet Is Intrigued

A viral X post shows part of a menu of an Irani Cafe in Pune that outlines a long list of prohibited actions on its premises. These 'rules' have left the internet in splits.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"No Free Advice, No Running Away"- Irani Cafe's Rules Go Viral, Internet Is Intrigued
A photo of an Irani cafe's menu has gone viral on social media (Photo Credit: X/ saysomethingsus)

An X post about a long list of rules for customers at an Irani cafe in Pune has gone viral and sparked humorous reactions online. An X user shared a photo showing the cafe's menu partially. Below the category of "Cutlets," we see the list of prohibited actions which are prefaced with the statement: "No is a complete sentence and it does not require justification." What follows is a list with 21 varied instructions about what is not allowed on the premises of this establishment. From generic protocols like not permitting outside foods to bizarrely specific ones prohibiting "flirting with the cashier," - the list is quite fascinating in its range. Here are all the rules, as per the picture attached in the post: 

  1. "No laptop
  2. No charging points
  3. No smoking
  4. No carry bags
  5. No credit
  6. No outside foods
  7. No talking loud
  8. No bargaining
  9. No asking change
  10. No matchsticks
  11. No discussing gambling
  12. No combing
  13. No digging nose
  14. No brushing teeth
  15. No leg on chair
  16. No sleeping
  17. No running away
  18. No gum under table
  19. No mobile games
  20. No flirting with cashier
  21. No free advice."

The X post has received over 100K views so far and users have had a lot to say about it. Many have wondered what led to making some of the more unusual rules on the list. Several people found the cashier one quite funny. Others were generally intrigued to know more about the cafe. A few particularly liked the statement "No is a complete sentence and it does not require justification." Read some of the reactions below:

Irani Cafe, Viral Post, Funny Post
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.