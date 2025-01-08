"No Free Advice, No Running Away"- Irani Cafe's Rules Go Viral, Internet Is Intrigued

An X post about a long list of rules for customers at an Irani cafe in Pune has gone viral and sparked humorous reactions online. An X user shared a photo showing the cafe's menu partially. Below the category of "Cutlets," we see the list of prohibited actions which are prefaced with the statement: "No is a complete sentence and it does not require justification." What follows is a list with 21 varied instructions about what is not allowed on the premises of this establishment. From generic protocols like not permitting outside foods to bizarrely specific ones prohibiting "flirting with the cashier," - the list is quite fascinating in its range. Here are all the rules, as per the picture attached in the post:

"No laptop No charging points No smoking No carry bags No credit No outside foods No talking loud No bargaining No asking change No matchsticks No discussing gambling No combing No digging nose No brushing teeth No leg on chair No sleeping No running away No gum under table No mobile games No flirting with cashier No free advice."

irani cafe you diva pic.twitter.com/DaE4XfXGm9 — discarded cd player (@saysomethingsus) January 6, 2025

The X post has received over 100K views so far and users have had a lot to say about it. Many have wondered what led to making some of the more unusual rules on the list. Several people found the cashier one quite funny. Others were generally intrigued to know more about the cafe. A few particularly liked the statement "No is a complete sentence and it does not require justification." Read some of the reactions below:

“No flirting with cashier” still intrigues me what must've happened to put that up 😂

Their cashier is an uncle atm — Samay Salunke (@samaysalunke) January 6, 2025

The cashier in Pune is an old uncle and definitely doesn't want anyone to flirt with him lol — Nisha Anandani (@AnandaniNisha) January 7, 2025

Does this imply the existence of paid advice — Alexandre Dumbass (@bakesamosa) January 6, 2025

i went there once and was laughing for 10 mins when I read this menu 🤣 — Piyush (@CatAstro_Piyush) January 6, 2025

Soo many 'nos' imply that each of those things have happened at least once for them to make it to the list.

No brushing teeth is my favorite — Gauri Ghate (@GauriGhate1) January 6, 2025

It's Irani cafe's world, we are just living in it — Urvi (@youareweeye) January 6, 2025

What are they gonna do if I play mobile games while eating? — Rishav Saha (@RishavSaha_) January 6, 2025

How much of an issue did conversations about gambling become to warrant this lmfao — tostones4ever (@tostones4ever) January 6, 2025

Their wit humor and discipline never disappoint you — Sachin/सचिन/ਸਚਿਨ (@saching51287546) January 7, 2025

