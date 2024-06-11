Viral Hack For Making Scrambled Eggs In Boiling Water Divides Internet

A viral hack shows a unique method to make scrambled eggs (Photo Credit: Instagram/ lilsipper)

Many of us like experimenting with eggs to discover quicker or different ways to enjoy them. Maybe we are bored with the same old egg preparations or simply want an easier method to make them. Recently, a viral hack showing how to make scrambled eggs in boiling water went viral on social media. The unusual technique for making such a popular and beloved egg dish sparked a range of reactions online. In the reel by @lilsipper, we see the vlogger pour whisked eggs (whites and yolk) into a pan with boiling water. She instructs viewers to "let it cook and then gently move it around."

Also Read: Viral: Indian Restaurant Lets Minneapolis People Try Pani Puri, Leaves Them "Speechless"

She declares that once it is done, you will get "the fluffiest scrambled eggs". Furthermore, she compares the hack to the egg drop soup technique. "It's almost impossible to overcook your eggs and you'll get fluffy ones every time," she concludes. Watch the full video below.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Woman Baking Chocolate Chip Cookies From Scratch Fails To Impress Internet

The reel has clocked 2.8 million views so far and has also gone viral on other platforms. Many people were unconvinced by the technique and expressed concern about getting "wet eggs". One user even called it a "crime against eggs". On the other hand, several people seemed curious to try it out before reaching a conclusion. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Yummmmm fluffy eggs that taste like water! How can you compare to this?"

"Wayyyyyy toooooo wet! Noooooo soggy eggs please."

"Personally, makes me highly uncomfortable."

"Hmm, I feel like that would remove a lot of the flavour and make them mushy and wet."

"While it is different and I agree it is kinda weird at first. This isn't that crazy. We do poach eggs. And yes you probably can use broth or season the water you're boiling them."

"You can also add water TO the scrambled eggs in the bowl as you whisk (instead of milk) and it will give the fluffiest eggs ever."

"I'm on board with this. Let's go."

"This is brilliant. And it won't mess up your pan!!!"

"This is basically poached scrambled eggs. Interesting..."

Before this, a viral egg hack for making an omelette inside a tomato ring took the internet by storm. The unique preparation attracted the interest of many foodies. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Restaurant's Unusual Age Requirement To "Maintain A Sophisticated Environment" Divides Internet