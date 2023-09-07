Viral Feta Eggs Caught Your Eye Too? We Dug Out The Recipe For You

The viral feta eggs recipe is a must-try. Photo Credit: iStock

In the ever-evolving world of food trends, some dishes take social media by storm and become an instant sensation. One such culinary sensation that has captured the hearts (and appetites) of many is the Viral Feta Eggs. If you haven't heard of them yet, prepare to be amazed by this simple yet scrumptious breakfast dish that has taken over breakfast tables across the globe. It all started with Recipe Developer Grace Elkus inventing and posting the recipe video on TikTok and Instagram, which soon took off and became viral. What followed was many other food enthusiasts trying the recipe and some, coming up with their own rendition of it. Undoubtedly, the internet fancied the idea of eggs with feta cheese in a crispy avatar.

The Viral Feta Eggs Phenomenon - A Look At The Creation

The Viral Feta Eggs are a pan-fried egg and feta cheese concoction that came into the spotlight thanks to social media platforms. It's a dish that combines the creaminess of feta cheese with the rich flavours of egg, enhanced with avocado and pepper, all encased in a crispy tortilla. You get to eat this dish like a taco. The best part? It's incredibly easy to make.

Why Are Viral Feta Eggs So Popular?

The popularity of Viral Feta Eggs can be attributed to several factors. First and foremost, they are incredibly photogenic, making them a favourite for food bloggers and social media enthusiasts. The crispy tortilla embracing the gooey feta cheese and perfectly cooked eggs is an irresistible visual treat.

Secondly, these eggs are super easy to make. Even if you're a kitchen novice, you can whip up this dish in just 5 minutes. The simplicity of the ingredients and the easy process make it accessible to everyone. Obviously, we searched for the original recipe and found the Instagram post of Grace Elkus.

How To Make Viral Feta Eggs I Viral Feta Eggs Recipe:

Crumble some feta cheese and sprinkle it around the edges of a heated pain. Crack the egg in the centre and season with black pepper and red pepper flakes Since feta cheese is already quite salty, you don't need to add extra salt (unless you want to.) Cook the eggs with the pan covered till the whites are set and the yolk is still runny. Place the cooked egg on a roasted crispy tortilla splayed with mashed avocado, fold the tortilla and enjoy.

You can even place the egg over a bread toast with additions like hash browns and enjoy it as a sandwich. In fact, you'll find many recipes giving this egg dish a unique twist. Pick what you like most or curate your own recipe.

Enjoy your Viral Feta Eggs for a complete and satisfying breakfast.

