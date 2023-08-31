Move Over Iced Tea, Try This Viral Drink Recipe Made With Just Tea Bags And Sprite

This unique tea drink recipe will blow you away. Photo: Instagram/jordan_the_stallion8

As food enthusiasts, we are always on the lookout for some new and innovative recipes to try. Whether it's an easy-to-make cake or a 3-ingredient dessert, there are so many creations that chefs and bloggers come up with. We cannot wait to whip up these recipes in our own kitchens and try out these wonderful recipes by ourselves. And recently, one such interesting drink recipe has taken the internet by storm. A wonderful drink made with just tea bags and Sprite has gone viral and the reasons are manifold. Take a look:

A delicious drink recipe made with just two ingredients - it is actually a soda version of the popular iced tea. Social media users are popularly referring to it as the 'Lipton+Sprite' drink. This viral drink hack was originally shared on Instagram reels by blogger Jordan Howlett. In a short span of time, it raked in over 10 million views and 794k likes. In the video, he showed how a simple bottle of Sprite or any soda could be transformed into a unique drink by just adding two tea bags to it.

Here Is How To Make The Viral Drink With Tea Bags And Sprite:

Open the bottle of Sprite and empty it a bit out to make some space for the tea bags. Roll up the tea bags and insert them into the bottle one by one. Let them steep for 15-20 minutes or till you see the drink turning brown. Pour the drink into a glass, add a slice of lemon and ice cubes and enjoy!

You can even add tea bags to a bottle of plain soda if you prefer it, or else make a cocktail out of it by adding your favourite spirit. The drink also works well with ginger ale, as one of the comments in the post suggested. The idea is to pair black tea with a bubbly beverage to perk up the taste and add a zing to the palate.

What did you think of the viral tea bag and Sprite drink recipe? Tell us in the comments.