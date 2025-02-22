Video Shows Blinkit Agent Driving On Bengaluru Footpath, Company And Traffic Police Respond

A video posted on X recently has led to online discussions about the link between delivery app promises and alleged traffic violations by their agents. An X user (@Theshashank_p) shared a clip showing a person dressed as a Blinkit delivery agent riding their bike on a footpath. Tagging the company's official X handle, the user wrote, "Hi @letsblinkit, I didn't know your delivery boys had special approval to ride on the footpaths." He also tagged the account of Bengaluru Traffic Police and requested them to "please stop this menace." In the comments below the post, the X user mentioned that the incident took place on St. Marks Road.

Hi @letsblinkit, I didn't know your delivery boys had special approval to ride on the footpaths. @blrcitytraffic, I am requesting you to please stop this menace. pic.twitter.com/2NKFr5mU42 — Akki Rotti (@Theshashank_p) February 21, 2025

The video has received a lot of interest online. Both Blinkit and the police responded to the X post. Blinkit wrote, "Hi there, thank you for bringing this to our attention. We're sorry for the inconvenience. We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. The store partner in your neighbourhood has been alerted and is swiftly addressing the concern." Bengaluru City Police replied, "Please provide the exact area details. We appreciate you for letting us know about it. To report the traffic-related violations you can use the BTP Astram portal which facilitates the public to enforce the traffic violations."

Hi there, thank you for bringing this to our attention. We're sorry for the inconvenience. We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. The store partner in your neighbourhood has been alerted and is swiftly addressing the concern. ~SG — Blinkitcares (@blinkitcares) February 22, 2025

Please provide the exact area details.

We appreciate you for letting us know about it. To report the traffic related violations you can use BTP Astram portal which facilitates the public to enforce the traffic violations.https://t.co/JeVK947wef — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) February 21, 2025

Other X users also had a lot to say about the post, as many of them felt it was a common occurrence. Some criticised the delivery agents, while others felt that the companies were to blame. Some people pointed out that riders who are not delivery agents also commit such violations. Read the selected reactions below:

This is not a single incident. @ZeptoNow @letsblinkit @SwiggyInstamart delivery partners from all these platforms uses footpaths and multiple time wrong side driving as well. Just go on the road and see you will find out . — dhakad (@dhakad4568) February 22, 2025

We mustn't blame delivery boys , rather those app masters who promise to deliver within 10 mins and pressurize these boys. — SIDDHARTH (@Siddhartgad) February 22, 2025

If orders are to be delivered as fast as @letsblinkit does, the delivery boys have to take shortcuts.



Either do not expect such super fast deliveries or let the boys do what they are doing.



Bangalore traffic is by far one of the worst in the world. What choice do they have… — Vikram Games (@VikramGames) February 22, 2025

Why only delivery boys, bikers also do the same to avoid halting at signals. I've seen auto drivers use pedestrian crossing to cross over. Autos have a different traffic rules ( no traffic rules) so plz don't just target delivery boys. Everyone is doing the same. — Poornima.Iyer (@poornima_arjun) February 22, 2025

Not Just them almost all the Delivery People with Yulu ride on Footpaths than Roads!

The Emergency of Delivering Things within “10 Mins” is the The Main Culprit ! — ನಿಶಾ ಗೌರಿ💛❤ (@Nisha_gowru) February 22, 2025

Extremely dangerous for pedestrians — VISHNU P (@vishful1920) February 22, 2025

Last year, Zomato shared an advertisement encouraging customers to be patient after placing their food order and not pressurise delivery agents to drive faster. Click here to know more.