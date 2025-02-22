Advertisement
Video Shows Blinkit Agent Driving On Bengaluru Footpath, Company And Traffic Police Respond

An X post about a Blinkit delivery agent riding his bike on a footpath in Bengaluru has ignited a debate about traffic violations.

Read Time: 2 mins
Video Shows Blinkit Agent Driving On Bengaluru Footpath, Company And Traffic Police Respond
A video of a Blinkit agent driving on a footpath has grabbed eyeballs online (Photo: X/ Theshashank_p)

A video posted on X recently has led to online discussions about the link between delivery app promises and alleged traffic violations by their agents. An X user (@Theshashank_p) shared a clip showing a person dressed as a Blinkit delivery agent riding their bike on a footpath. Tagging the company's official X handle, the user wrote, "Hi @letsblinkit, I didn't know your delivery boys had special approval to ride on the footpaths." He also tagged the account of Bengaluru Traffic Police and requested them to "please stop this menace." In the comments below the post, the X user mentioned that the incident took place on St. Marks Road.

The video has received a lot of interest online. Both Blinkit and the police responded to the X post. Blinkit wrote, "Hi there, thank you for bringing this to our attention. We're sorry for the inconvenience. We do not condone traffic violations of any nature. The store partner in your neighbourhood has been alerted and is swiftly addressing the concern." Bengaluru City Police replied, "Please provide the exact area details. We appreciate you for letting us know about it. To report the traffic-related violations you can use the BTP Astram portal which facilitates the public to enforce the traffic violations."

Other X users also had a lot to say about the post, as many of them felt it was a common occurrence. Some criticised the delivery agents, while others felt that the companies were to blame. Some people pointed out that riders who are not delivery agents also commit such violations. Read the selected reactions below:

Comments

