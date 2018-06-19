Type 2 Diabetes Linked To Increased Risk Of Pancreatic Cancer: 5 Diet Tips To Manage Diabetes

An increasing number of people are suffering from diabetes, thanks to our largely sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diet. There are a lot of diseases that diabetes or high blood sugar is a risk factor for and a new study has said that type 2 diabetes may be an indicator for pancreatic cancer. The study, published by Oxford University Press has said that a late onset of diabetes may increase the risk of pancreatic cancer in patients. A recent onset of diabetes is associated with 2.3 fold greater risk of developing pancreatic cancer than long-standing diabetes, says the study. Pancreatic cancer is one of the most dreaded forms of the disease and those diagnosed with it have only eight per cent chance of survival, five years after the diagnosis.

The study has said that the incidence of diabetes in people with pancreatic cancer is higher than in people with other forms of cancer. Moreover, diabetes is both a risk factor for and a consequence of pancreatic cancer. A majority of diabetes patients with pancreatic cancer are diagnosed with diabetes, three years before being diagnosed with cancer. Additionally, among the people who have undergone surgical operations after being diagnosed with the cancer, almost half have no diabetes post-operatively. For the study, the team of researchers examined the link between late onset of diabetes and pancreatic cancer in African Americans and Latinos- two American communities with high risk of developing diabetes.

The sample size included 50,000 participants including both men and women, all above the age of 50 years. At the start of the study none of the participants had diabetes or pancreatic cancer, but during the course of the prospective study, 15,833 individuals developed diabetes and 408 developed pancreatic cancer. An analysis of the results indicated that those who developed diabetes in the sample size, were twice as likely to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, than those who hadn't developed diabetes. There are some dietary changes you can make, in order to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce risk of diabetes.

Here are some diet tips to regulate diabetes effectively:

1. Consume complex carbohydrates: A balanced diet is crucial to managing diabetes and one rich in complex carbs can do so effectively. Complex carbs are the ones rich in fibre and not processed.

2. Consume resistant starch: Foods rich in resistant starch like bananas, potatoes, grains and legumes are good for maintaining optimum blood sugar levels.

3. Eat more nuts: Almonds, walnuts, cashews and pistachios are rich in vitamins and minerals, as well as good fat. Adding them to your diet can control blood sugar and blood fats.

4. Add ginger to your diet: A study by University of Sweden said that the root spice of ginger has the potential to keep blood glucose levels under check.

5. Have a good breakfast: A high-energy breakfast eliminates the need for you to have a heavy lunch, thus preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.



(With ANI Inputs)

