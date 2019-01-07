Type 2 Diabetes: Can Drinking A Cup Of Coffee Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels? Here's The Answer

Coffee happens to be one of the most loved drinks across the world. The coffee that we kick-start our mornings with is made from dark brown aromatic beans that grow on coffee trees. Some prefer drinking black coffee, which is brewed from the dried and roasted seeds of the berries of certain coffea plants, while some prefer starting their day with a cup of green coffee. Black coffee is dark, bitter, and a little acidic and stimulating, all thanks to the presence of caffeine content.

If the findings of various studies are to be believed, consuming coffee judiciously has been tied to promoting good health. Health experts and nutritionists have always highlighted the health promoting properties of coffee (both black and green) when consumed regularly in moderation. According to Dr. Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital, green coffee has created quite a buzz in the recent years. It is known to manage many lifestyle diseases, including diabetes and heart-related problems. It is the chlorogenic acid in green coffee that acts as an antioxidant, which in known to maintain blood sugar levels in our body.

Coffee is also rich in minerals like magnesium and chromium, which help the body use insulin that controls the glucose in our body. As per consultant nutritionist, Dr. Rupali Datta, "Drinking coffee, especially green coffee, may help manage diabetes and lose weight. It is better to have your cup of green coffee before lunch, as it will help manage the glucose level our body will produce." Dr. Datta further adds, "For diabetics, it is important to keep a check on their dietary habits. Having one to two cups of green coffee is ideal for a diabetic. Since coffee is a high metabolic food and is packed with micro-minerals, it is safe for diabetics to consume coffee."

So, if you are a diabetic and cannot begin your day without a cup of your beloved coffee, then go ahead and enjoy your coffee without any second thought. But make sure you have it in moderation and without sugar or any other sweetener, of course!

