Two Food Joints Serving Indian Cuisine Featured In Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants 2024

Little India and Ocean Indian Cuisine made it to Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants 2024.

Indian cuisine is one of the most loved cuisines in the world. From lip-smacking gravies to flavourful desserts, there is no shortage of interesting dishes in this cuisine. The best thing about Indian cuisine is that it's bursting with amazing flavours. It's a symphony of many. From spicy to subtle, there is something for everyone in Indian cuisine. Because of its diversity and flavours, it is loved all over the world. Recently, US-based website company, Yelp, released its list of Top 100 Restaurants 2024. Drawing from its extensive research, two restaurants – Little India and Ocean Indian Cuisine - serving Indian foods have made it to respectable spots on the list.



Based in American Fork, Utah, Little India has earned the 19th spot on this list for its “fresh and flavourful” best seller, Chicken Tikka Masala and “amazing” Butter Chicken. Yelp points out that the restaurant has colourful walls, hand-painted murals and “fantastic Indian background music.” While speaking to Yelp, owner Manjit (MJ) Singh said, “We want our restaurant to be a 2nd home for all of our customers.”

The second restaurant to feature in the list, Ocean Indian Cuisine, is located in San Francisco and bagged the 29th position. The family-owned business is an Indian Nepalese-Himalayan restaurant that boasts a menu that “is a true fusion of favourites from different cultures.” Ocean Indian Cuisine serves dishes from Shrimp Vindaloo to Kabuli Naan. The most popular dishes pointed out by Yelp are Butter Chicken Masala, Chicken Tikka Masala, Everest Chicken Momo, and Lamb Curry.

Moreover, Yelp also revealed the exciting culinary trends making their way to this year's list. The listicle is topped by Noodles, which impressed the foodies. From multicoloured noodles to uni-topped Japanese noodles, this ingredient has been used in different ways. In the list, noodles are followed by new Latin tastes which are Mexican classics being served in plant-based versions.



Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants 2024 has been topped by Vegan Mexican restaurant Tumerico which is located in Tucson, Arizona. The other restaurants bagging 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions are Menya Rui (St. Louis, Missouri), Sunny Side Kitchen (Escondido, California), GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine (Covina, California), and Fratellino, Coral Gables (Florida).