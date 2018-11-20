Turmeric For Acne: Miracle Face Masks That May Help Keep Acne At Bay

India and its centuries old love affair with turmeric needs no introduction. Turmeric has been an intrinsic part of our food, traditional medicines and beauty rituals. Haldi doodh is still one of our favourite go-to remedy to heal pains and injuries. Haldi, or turmeric, also has a rich history when it comes to skin care and beauty. Women have used special turmeric packs for a supple skin and natural radiance. The Ayurvedic favourite has gained immense attention in the western world too. Modern science has also confirmed that turmeric has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant properties that help boost your skin health from within. The book 'Healing Spices' by Bharat B. Aggarwal, PhD with Deborah Yost says, "Turmeric is an effective remedy for all kinds of skin ailments. That includes: acne, blemishes, itching, and rashes; stubborn conditions such as contact dermatitis, an allergic reaction; and serious chronic conditions such as psoriasis and scleroderma."



If you are facing from frequent breakouts of acne, turmeric mat just prove to be the perfect natural remedy you have been looking for. Acne is caused due to excess production of oil from the sebaceous glands leading to the blockage of hair follicles. Turmeric helps destroying the acne-causing bacteria and also removes the excess oil from the skin.



Try these two turmeric face masks for best results.





Turmeric Face Masks for Acne:





Mask 1: Turmeric is known for its super antibacterial properties and helps you get clear skin. For acne-prone skin, apply a paste of 1 tablespoon of aloe vera and ¼ teaspoon of turmeric on the affected area. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash off. Use this pack at least three-four times a week to see results.

Turmeric is known for its super antibacterial properties





Mask 2: Mix half teaspoon of turmeric with 2 teaspoons of sandalwood and some milk to make a paste. Apple it all over your face and leave it to dry. Wash off and then repeat few times in a week to see results.



Try these natural home remedies and do tell us in the comments if your skin is feeling marginally better.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.