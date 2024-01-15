Top 6 Types Of Food Videos You Should Stay Away From - Expert Highlights

Representative image (Photo Credit: iStock)

Food videos are in trend. Every day we come across different types of food-related content that load us up with information. Let's admit - at times misinformation! So much so that it gets tough to determine the authenticity of certain videos, further leading to some uncalled-for changes in our lifestyle. Do you relate to the situation? Fret not, we have got your back. In this article, we will talk about a few such food content that you should stop watching now. These points are highlighted by food expert and connoisseur Krish Ashok. Let's take you through.

What Types Of Food Videos You Must Stop Watching?

Krish Ashok, in one of his Instagram posts, explains, "I have learned a lot in terms of why people believe the things they do and what I should do to communicate science better to them, and that to me has been more fulfilling than reacting to videos of people trying very hard to make our kitchen lives harder and more complicated."

Further stating that he plans to debunk some of the common myths and video patterns that are doing the rounds, he adds, "Of course, don't take this more seriously than it needs to be."

Here Are The Top 6 Types Of Food Videos To Avoid:

1. Don't watch 'stop eating this' videos:

There's nothing called a good meal and a bad meal. It is a healthy meal and an imbalanced meal. You can always eat anything and everything, but in moderation, states the expert.

2. Avoid 'don't eat chemicals' videos:

Nowadays, you will find videos highlighting chemicals used in various packaged foods and speaking about why you must avoid them. However, the expert states that almost every food has chemicals, and taking preservatives in small amounts doesn't harm you much. The best practice is to reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

3. Avoid 'Did You Know' videos:

According to Krish Ashok, these videos are usually followed by topics that are most of the time 'pseudoscience'. So you must always verify these claims before following them wholeheartedly.

4. Don't watch 'throw this away' type videos:

You will often find content telling you to eliminate some of the most common food ingredients and kitchen appliances. The expert suggests verifying the facts before following the videos.

5. Avoid 'don't eat this food' videos:

As mentioned earlier, you can eat anything and everything in moderation. Krish Ashok also mentions that there are various ways to make your meal healthy. So learn those hacks well before avoiding a meal completely.

6. Avoid 'Nutrient' related misinformation:

You will find various videos telling people to avoid different elements including carcinogens and toxins. Understand, dosage matters, states the expert. You need to know how much you are consuming to avoid any side effects.

Food expert Krish Ashok concludes by stating that the best practice is to read books and understand your food better to enjoy them mindfully.