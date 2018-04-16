Top 3 Signs of Ageing: Why This Spice Could Be You Best Anti-Ageing Companion There is nothing that you can do about ageing, but with a healthy lifestyle and diet you may delay signs of it.

1. Sagging skin, lines and wrinkles: As you age, the tautness of the skin reduces.Skin is one of the most apparent marker of ageing. Lines and wrinkles are also said to appear soon if you smoke a lot.



2. Memory: Alzheimer's and dementia are two of the most common conditions faced by senior citizens. Alzheimer's is a progressive mental deterioration that can occur in middle or old age, due to generalized degeneration of the brain. As you grow old your memory retention weakens and it also takes longer than usual to grapple some of the basic instructions.



3. Joint Pain: As you age the bone strength and density begins to give way too. Conditions like arthritis and osteoporosis are also a common form of ailment in the old age. Arthritis is inflammation of one or more joints, causing pain and stiffness that can worsen with age.



While nothing can substitute the place of proper medical care and medication, there is a lot that you can do on domestic front too, to manage ageing better. Turmeric's a spice that can help you with most of ageing woes.



How Can Turmeric Help



1. Relief from Arthritic Pain: Turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties have been instrumental in treating osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The antioxidant also destroys the free radicals in the body that damage the cells. A glass of Haldi doodh daily could help manage mild joint pains and inflammation.



2. Immunity Booster: One of the biggest challenges of ageing is the weakened immunity system. Lipopolysaccharide - a substance in turmeric with anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal agents helps stimulate the human immune system. Take a teaspoon of Haldi in a glass of warm milk daily. A glass of Haldi doodh could reduces your chances of catching a cold or flu, due to its high anti-inflmmatory properties.



3. Skin benefits: It also helps with fighting skin infections, disorders and allergies. Having milk at night is anyway beneficial for health and it induces good sleep. When teamed with turmeric, it also acts as an anti-ageing tonic. The antioxidants found in turmeric help protect your skin against free-radical damage and reduce signs of aging. .



4. Boosts Memory: Curcumin In Turmeric May Boost Memory and Uplift Mood too, claimed a recent study. The study, published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, examined 40 adults between the ages of 50 and 90 years who had mild memory complaints.For the study, they were randomly assigned to receive either a placebo or 90 milligrammes of curcumin twice daily for 18 months. People taking curcumin improved by 28 per cent over the 18 months in their memory tests. There were mild improvements in mood for people taking curcumin. According to the researchers, taking this relatively safe form of curcumin could provide meaningful cognitive benefits over the years.



One of the bets way to include Haldi in your diet is through Haldi doodh. According to Ayurveda expert Ashutosh Gautam, "It is because curcumin has the ability to get absorbed in the fat and tissues of our body and that is how it benefits the body. Milk becomes a smooth medium through which curcumin travels better and speedier to those fats and tissues facilitating its better absorption".







