This Winter Boost Your Immunity By Adding This Spice To Your Daily Diet

With winters at its peak, there are high chances of us catching cold and cough. Thanks to the dip in the temperature levels and our weak immune system. If your immunity levels have also taken a back seat, then it's time for you to bring some changes in your lifestyle and dietary pattern. What we include on our plate plays a crucial role in determining whether our immunity levels are strong enough to fight seasonal infections or not. A lot of foods, herbs and spices that are easily available in our household kitchens can come to great help in boosting immunity. One such winter spice that you can add to your daily diet to boost your immunity levels is black pepper.



Black pepper is known to have carminative properties and is available in crushed, powdered and whole form. This wonder spice is also replete with antioxidant, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and even fever-reducing properties that help in improving one's immune system. From pastas, curries and soups to even buttermilk, black pepper can be added in various delicacies. Although most Indian recipes make use of black pepper, but in order to make the most of it, you can even add this spice to kadhas.



Apart from this, black pepper is excellent when it comes to extracting nutrients from the food that we eat. However, it must also be consumed in moderation as excess of anything can turn out to be bad for the body.



Now, that you know the benefits of this wonder spice, add it to your meals and take your immunity levels a notch up.



