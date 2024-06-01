Watch: Viral Video Of 'Burger Ice Cream Rolls' Leaves Internet Unimpressed

Internet was shocked to see this ice cream combination.

Hot summer days are here. In this scorching heat, nothing sounds more delicious than a scoop of ice cream, right? There is a soft corner for this sweet and cold dessert in every foodie's heart. Maybe it is this love for ice cream that has kept it at the forefront of bizarre food experiments. We say this as a video that shows the making of "burger ice cream rolls" is going viral on the internet. The clip was shared on Instagram by a food vlogger Piyush Singh (@who_piyush98). It begins with an ice cream vendor pouring a bottle of milk atop a burger. Then he starts crushing it and mixing it with the milk. The burger was prepared using a patty, two slices of tomatoes, onions and mayonnaise in between two buns.

Once the ingredients are mixed properly, we see an off-white, crumbly paste. Next, the vendor flattens the paste and lets it cool down. He then creates multiple slits on the paste and scrapes it out shaping it into a couple of rolls. The burger ice cream roll is ready. The clip shows the vendor serving this roll in a disposable cup. He tops it with whipped cream, a slice of tomato and pickled cucumber.

Watch the full video of burger ice cream rolls here:

The internet wasn't happy with this bizarre food experiment. A foodie wrote, "Hate from all over the world."

Another said, "Kya kuch bhi... Kuch to rhne diya krro...[Please spare something]."

"Tamatar toh nikal deta. [At least you should have taken out the tomato]," read a comment.

One user joked, "Bhaiya Maine burger aur icecream bola tha ... burger ice cream nhi. [Brother I ordered burger and ice cream, not burger ice cream]."

Apart from these, the comments section was flooded with users asking "why." A few wondered what was the need for such food experiments.

This isn't the first time that someone has experimented with ice cream. You really need to see the making of an ice cream burger. Read all about it here.