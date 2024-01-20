'Death By Sugar': Video Of Bizarre Chocolate Ice Cream Burger Makes Internet Cringe

Internet was not impressed with this creation. (Image Credit: Instagram/@my_kitchen_diary420)

For food enthusiasts, burgers stand out as a quick and satisfying solution to hunger. From timeless classics such as the cheeseburger to contemporary fusions like avocado burgers and caprese burgers, the options seem endless. However, in this internet-driven era, where culinary experimentation takes centre stage, even the humble burger has not been spared from unconventional makeovers. You might have come across videos featuring peculiar variations like paan burgers, gulab jamun burgers, and other unusual combinations. The latest addition to this list is the 'chocolate ice cream burger'. Yes, you read that correctly. A woman has shared a video detailing the process of making this unique burger, and it seems the foodie community is not entirely pleased with the concept.

In the video, the process begins with a woman taking burger buns and spreading melted chocolate on both the base and top buns. Following this, she divides a white chocolate bar into two pieces and places them on the base bun, accompanied by a handful of biscuits. The next layer involves adding a scoop of strawberry ice cream on top. Then, a chocolate bar is positioned in the assembly. After that, colourful gems are sprinkled, and Cadbury shots are added to the mix. The top bun is then placed to complete this unique dessert creation. As a finishing touch, the chocolate ice cream burger is garnished with additional melted chocolate on top. Take a look at the video below:

Looks like the internet was not amused after watching this video. A user wrote, "Aunty, jaise khana aap banati hain, aapke khandaan ko poore hafte vrat rakhna chahiye [The way you cook food, your entire family should observe a fast every week.]" Another user added, "Aunty ka vrat toh nahi tha, par sahi kia usne. I'm proud of her [She was not fasting, but she did it right. I'm proud of her.]" "Aunty, please delete this account for humanity," read a comment. Someone said, "Yeh secret recipes apne pass rakhiye [Keep these secret recipes to yourself.]"

What are your thoughts on this chocolate ice cream burger? Would you try it?