This Valentine's Day, Shahid Kapoor's Date Is Not Mira Kapoor. This Is His 'Real Date'

Love is definitely in the air this Valentine's Day, but Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has a slightly different date night in store. Known for his wittiness, Shahid Kapoor surprised fans with a quirky twist to his Valentine's celebration. The actor, who is adored for his roles on-screen and his family-man persona off-screen, took to social media to share a glimpse of his Valentine's date, and it's not his wife Mira Kapoor. Shahid Kapoor, who usually spends quality time with Mira Rajput on Valentine's Day, found himself in a unique situation this year.

In a hilarious Instagram story, Shahid Kapoor, clad in a cosy hoodie, expressed his love for Mira Rajput, who is away on travel during the romantic holiday. Inside his vehicle, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor captured the moment with a playful video. "I love you Mira. Because you are travelling and you are not in town, this is my date for tonight," he declared to his absent wife.

The surprise came when Shahid Kapoor revealed his true Valentine's date - not another person, but an actual date fruit! With a playful twist, Shahid indulged in the sweet treat, turning what could have been a lonely moment into a delicious affair.

This Valentine's Day, Shahid Kapoor proved that love knows no boundaries. And we, as die-hard foodies, can relate. More so because we too love the company of a nice mushy date. What's better, if not the same, than a date is yummy recipes made with dates. Would you want to enjoy some date-filled goodness with your date to celebrate Valentine's Day? Click here for our dates recipes.