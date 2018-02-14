This Study Reveals Why Kidney Stones Cases Are On The Rise; Here’s How You Can Naturally Remove Them

According to a study conducted by Mayo Clinic, kidney stones cases are on the rise, especially among women. The study claims that unhealthy diet may be a leading contributing factor. Kidney stones occur when tough masses form in the kidney and painfully try to exit the body through the urinary tract. Some of the kidney stones symptoms may include blood in the urine, back pain, abdominal pain, groin pain, pain in the genitals, burning sensation in the urine, vomiting and feeling nauseated.

Between the years 1984 to 2012, researchers found symptomatic stones increased by more than 300 percent in women and 100 percent in men. For the study, experts broke down the data into three categories among 7,253 charts examined. These three categories were: confirmed symptomatic, suspected symptomatic and incidental asymptomatic.

The study found the overall increase in cases was higher in women than men. The highest was among women between the ages 18-39 years. One of the biggest contributors according to the researchers was the salt intake.

If the case isn't serious and the kidney stones are small enough, they can be removed or flushed off easily with natural remedies. Here are some natural ways to remove kidney stones.

1. Apple cider vinegar

The presence of citric acid in apple cider vinegar helps in the dissolving kidney stones. It helps alkalizing blood and urine, and further helps to dissolve the stones. Regular consumption of ACV under supervision can help remove toxins from the kidney.

2. Pomegranate juice

The seeds and juice of pomegranate are important for removing kidney stones as they are good sources of potassium. Potassium is a mineral that inhibits the formation of crystals in the kidney stones.

3. Basil

Basil is diuretic in nature and acts as a detoxifier that helps in removing kidney stones and further strengthens its functioning. It also lowers uric acid levels in blood, further cleansing the kidneys.

4. Dates

Dates soaked in water overnight and consumed after taking the seeds out works well for dissolving kidney stones effectively. Dates also have high amount of fiber that prevents the development and growth of kidney stones.

Kidney stones can be curable only to a certain size, therefore, ensure consulting a doctor before coming down to a conclusion.