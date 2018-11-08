This Ayurvedic Herb May Help Soothe Cold, Cough And Clear Clogged Nose 

Winters are almost here and so is the tussle between our system and immunity. The transition in season coupled with air pollution and smog has left many people struggling with cold, cough and breathing problems already. Experts predict that things may turn worse, if necessary actions are not taken immediately. Ayurveda has many herbs that may be of help in present scenario. Harad, or haritaki, is one such herb that is renowned to boost immunity, promote healthy digestion and ease constipation. Haritaki (Terminalia chebula) is a tree native to southern Asia and India. Ideally consumed with warm water or honey, the dried fruit of the tree has been an Ayurveda favourite since time immemorial. Here's why you should try this wonder herb to soothe your cold, sore throat and clogged nose this winter.



How Does Harad Or Haritaki Help Combat Cold And Cough



Haritaki is packed with immune-boosting antioxidants vitamin C. It also has healing anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial properties. One of the reasons for clogged nose is inflammation caused in the inner lining of your nose. Haritaki helps heal inflammation and provide instant relief. Additionally, harad is also rich in vital nutrients like selenium, manganese, potassium, copper and iron.





How To Use Haritaki To Fight Cold and Clear Phlegm





Haritaki powder boiled in water is a traditional remedy to treat cold in children. The remedy is pretty effective for adults too. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in haritaki are also helpful in treating sore throat, dry cough, and discharge mucus.



"One can simply have haritaki powder mixed with honey. By curtailing the growth and multiplication of bacteria, it helps boost your immunity. It has a bacterial static effect rather than killing the bacteria stops the multiplication," says Ayurvedic expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam.

Biting a small piece of harad, or haritaki, is also a good remedy for dry cough. However, make sure you do not chew into too many pieces; doing so may upset your digestion.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

