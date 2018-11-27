This 3-ingredient Ayurvedic Drink May Help Combat Air Pollution

People living in the northern part of India are reeling under the impact of breathing polluted air for the past couple of months due to a variety of reasons ranging from vehicular pollution to crop residue burning. As per the centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) in some parts in north India was recorded at 349 on Tuesday, falling under the 'very poor' quality category. "The air quality is very poor and will remain very poor with a gradually increasing trend for the next two days, without any major episode and then likely to decline. The AQI will remain in the very poor category only. The increase is attributed to declining wind speed as compared to past two days. Tomorrow, the sky is likely to be hazy /cloudy (not good for AQ). All other meteorological factors are unfavourable and likely to remain so at least for the next two days. The contribution from stubble biomass has almost seized," the forecasting agency said in an official release.

Air pollution is one of the biggest threats to human health, triggering various diseases, including breathing disorders. Inhaling polluted, toxic air causes the respiratory system to weaken over a period of time, people may develop allergies and ailments like asthma, cough, chest infection and bronchitis. According to Consultant Nutritionist, Dr. Rupali Datta, "The polluted air that we inhale comprises ozone, nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter, diesel exhaust particles, etc., which are harmful for our lungs. The protective antioxidants present in the lining of our lungs fight it out till they are outnumbered, thereafter, the pollutants start attacking the immune and body cells producing free radicals and causing inflammation."

Experts suggest a diet rich in vitamin C and anti-oxidants to combat the effects of air pollution.

Ayurveda Expert, Dr. Dhanvantri Tyagi, suggests a simple, 3-ingredient juice that is rich in both Vitamin C and anti-oxidants to support the body's immune system.



Carrot, Amla and Beetroot Juice

Carrot is one of the super foods we love have this season. It is an excellent source of vitamin A, C, D, E, K, B1 and B6. The phytonutrients and antioxidants in carrots help protect our lungs from infections and free-radical attacks. Moreover, carrot juice helps in easing nasal congestion that happens because of excess of pollution and smoke in the air we breathe.

Beetroot helps treat the uneasiness and irritation; thanks to the presence of anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants.

Further, amla is known to be a powerful home remedy to treat cough. It helps in strengthening and nourishing our lungs (which are a major seat of Kapha dosha in the body) and the entire respiratory tract. Amla is a vitamin C-rich fruit. Consuming sufficient amounts of vitamin C everyday is neccessary to combat the ill-effects of pollution on our body.

How to make carrot, amla and beetroot juice?

Get the three ingredients together and wash them well before hand. Check that all remnants of dirt are washed off and then scrape the carrots and beetroot if required. A blender is advisable over juicing them together so that you also consume all the fibre present in these nutritious ingredients. Now, all you got to do is juice them in a blender, add a little water if required. Add black pepper and rock salt to it. Drink this concoction during this season to ease respiratory problems.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.