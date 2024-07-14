Tara Sutaria Made Caramel Hot Pecan Pie For The First Time - See Pic

Tara Sutaria baked a pecan pie while being under the weather. Photo Credit: Instagram/@tarasutaria

Tara Sutaria is a true food enthusiast. Whether it's the actress enjoying “summer on a plate,” hosting her first Christmas soiree at home, or indulging in a special seafood Saturday, Tara always shares sneak peeks of her foodie shenanigans on Instagram. But did you know Tara can bake as well? If not, rush straight to her Instagram Stories. On July 13, the star shared a picture of a pecan pie made by herself. And we must say, it looked nothing less than yummy. In her caption, Tara wrote, “Made my first caramel hot pecan pie. Nothing cosier than warm pie when you're under the weather!.”

Like Tara Sutaria, if you also want to bake pies, below are some quick and easy recipes:

1. Pecan Pie

A sweet dessert pie filled with a mixture of pecans, eggs, butter, and sugar (usually brown sugar or corn syrup). The filling is rich and caramel-like, with a crunchy pecan topping and a flaky crust. Click here for the recipe.

2. Pumpkin Pie

A classic fall dessert made with a creamy pumpkin filling, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. The filling is poured into a pie crust and baked until set, resulting in a smooth and flavorful pie. Recipe here.

3. Shepherd's Pie

A savoury pie made with a layer of cooked minced meat (usually lamb or beef) mixed with vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes, and baked until golden brown. It's a hearty and comforting dish. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. No Bake Apple Pie

An easy-to-make pie that does not require baking. The crust is usually made from crushed graham crackers or cookies, and the filling is made with sliced apples, sugar, and spices, often set with gelatin or pudding mix. Detailed recipe here.

5. Chocolate Mud Pie

A rich dessert with a chocolate crust, a fudgy chocolate filling, and sometimes topped with whipped cream or chocolate shavings. It is no less than a chocolate lover's dream. Follow the recipe here.