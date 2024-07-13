'Biggest, Bestest Discovery': Diana Penty Relishes Nutella Toast With Coffee On Set

Diana Penty advices people to try this combination. Photo Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty

The first cup of morning coffee hits differently. Combined with soft, flaky bread slices, it makes for a scrumptious breakfast. But have you ever tried dipping Nutella toast into coffee? Diana Penty did. The actress recommends that we should also try this delicacy. In a video shared on her Instagram timeline, the actress can be heard saying, “Nutella toast dipped in coffee is my biggest, bestest discovery to date. I like the sweetness and hazelnutty thing of Nutella. Dipped in the bitterness of hot coffee it's ‘wah wah wah.'" The caption read, “The best discoveries happen on set. Try it for yourself. You can thank me later.”

Watch the full video below:

Like Diana Penty, enjoy a hearty breakfast with these 5 sweet toast recipes that pair wonderfully with coffee:

1. Chocolate Toast

Who doesn't love chocolate? You can incorporate the chocolate flavour into a bread slice with just some cocoa and chocolate spread. Beware! The breakfast option is strictly meant for die-hard sweet tooths. Check out the recipe here.

2. Peanut Butter Toast

Feel a heavenly pleasure rushing through you from the first bite itself. The nutty peanut flavour, mixed with cinnamon and vanilla will give wings to your Parisian dream. With coffee, the taste doubles. Full recipe here.

3. Banana Toast

For a healthy twist to your breakfast, you can prepare Banana Toast. On the usual egg, cream, and sugar base, add some banana chunks with a drizzle of honey, and voila, a nutritious meal is ready. Coffee is the constant. Here is the recipe.

4. Cheeni Toast

This hassle-free breakfast option is our last-minute saviour. Toasted, golden-brown bread slices sprinkled with sugar taste the best with coffee. No questions! Here is the recipe.

5. Sweet French Toast

Sweetened with sweet lime, and orange zest, this sugar-coated French toast is simply delicious. Check out the recipe here.