Kartik Aaryan Shares His Style Of Street-Side 'Chaat-Ing' - See Pics

Kartik Aaryan enjoys chaat during his time in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Instagram/ kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's love for street snacks is no new secret. From roadside Chinese food to chaats, the actor's social media timeline is filled with yummy food posts. Latest proof? The actor has shared a series of pictures from his time in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, enjoying a yummilicious chaat. In the pictures, we can see the actor relishing a tangy matar chaat. In the background, we can see Lartik's fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor. Don't miss the aloo tikki set-up. Sharing the pictures, Kartik said, "Just Chaat-ing." Don't know about you but we are surely craving chaat. Here is a list of 15 chaat recipes if you want to prepare at home and enjoy the weekend.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Chandu Champion and was following a strict diet to fit into his character. Remember the time when Kartik had rasmalai after a year? In the video shared from the sets of Chandu Champion, director Kabir Khan is feeding a spoonful of Rasmalai to Kartik. The side note read, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year!!"

Kartik's foodie adventures continue to delight us. Let's not forget the "Champion thali" Kartik Aaryan enjoyed in Gujarat. What's one plate, you ask? We can spot a portion of bread including poori and flatbreads, followed by palak ki sabki, dal, pakora, salad, dahi and halwa among other things. Phew! Planning to recreate a Gujarati thali at home? Well, don't look further, we got you covered. Click on this link here.

Want do you think is next on Kartik's foodie adventures? We are eager to find out.