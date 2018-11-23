Take Care Of Allergies This Winter; Ayurvedic Herbal Remedies To Boost Immunity

We all love winters, but some of us are left tormented by the allergies that are common during this season. Even though freezing temperatures bring an end to seasonal pollen allergies, millions of people are living with winter allergies due to the time spent indoors. Basically, staying indoors could contribute to sickness, which can result in allergic rhinitis, or hay fever. Allergic rhinitis occurs when the body's immunity system overreacts to a certain substance, causing nasal inflammation, and resulting in excessive mucus production, congestion and post-nasal drip. Some of the common symptoms include coughing, wheezing, headaches, runny or blocked nose, itching, irritated skin, water and red eyes, et al. We list out some herbs that will help boost immunity and help prevent allergies during winter season.

Herbs To Boost Immunity During Winter Season:

1. Ginger

This pungent root is powerful antihistamine and decongestant that delivers protection against cold symptoms. Prepare some ginger tea and add a dash of lemon and honey for a pleasant and healing hot drink.

2. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a highly revered medicinal herb that has long been used in Ayurveda medicines. It is a gentle nourishing herb with many healing properties. It has been shown to help with pain relief, reduce inflammation, stimulate thyroid function, and support respiratory and immune function.

3. Hibiscus

Drinking hibiscus tea regularly is known to support a healthy immune system, making you less likely to deal with problems like allergy. It is rich in antioxidants like vitamins A and C with anthocyanins and malic acid that lower inflammation and combat free radicals in the body. The high amount of vitamin C can help boost immunity, further helping to prevent cold and flu like conditions.

4. Garlic

Garlic has a long history of being an immunity booster; thanks to its antiseptic, anti-fungal and nutritive properties. It is said to be a natural detoxicant protecting against bacterial and viral infections.

5. Astragalus Root

Astragalus root has adaptogenic properties that can help boost immunity system and enable the body to prevent any foreign pathogen from entering and cause infections. It has also shown to reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses.

This winter, don't let allergies come your way and ruin the fun in the cold weather! Also, consult a doctor in case your symptoms don't subside in a few days.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.