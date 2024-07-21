Tahira Kashyap Claims She Has Found The 'Best Tandoori Chai' - See Pic

Tahira Kashyap is a true chai enthusiast. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@tahirakashyap)

Chai is more than just a beverage; for desi food enthusiasts, it's a warm embrace in a cup. Whether it's masala chai, adrak wali chai, haldi chai, or kadha chai, there are countless varieties to suit every mood. While many enjoy just one cup in the morning, teaholics indulge anytime and all the time. Like many of us, Tahira Kashyap is an avid chai lover. The director, and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, posted a picture on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. The photo features a kulhad (clay cup) filled with tea. In her caption, Tahira wrote, "Just had the best tandoori chai." Take a look:

Also Read: "Heart And Tummy Full": Tahira Kashyap's Chaat Spree In Lucknow Features Golgappas And More

If you're also a tea lover, check out some handpicked recipes below:

1. Tandoori Chai

A unique tea where masala chai is poured into a hot kulhad that has been heated in a tandoor. This process gives the chai a smoky flavour, making it a special treat. Click here for the complete recipe.

2. Masala Chai

This Indian spiced tea is made by boiling black tea with a blend of spices and herbs, including cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and peppercorns. It is rich and flavourful. Recipe here.

3. Adrak Wali Chai

A ginger-infused tea prepared by brewing black tea with fresh ginger slices. It boasts a robust, spicy flavour and is celebrated for its warming and comforting qualities. Click here for the recipe.

4. Hyderabadi Dum Chai

This is a traditionally slow-cooked tea from Hyderabad. It's prepared by simmering black tea with milk, sugar, and a mix of spices over a low flame for an extended time. This technique enhances the flavours, resulting in a rich and creamy chai. Detailed recipe here.

Also Read: Watch: Tahira Kashyap Reveals Her Go-To Healthy Snack For 4pm Cravings, And It's Super Easy

5. Kadha Chai

A traditional herbal tea made with a blend of spices and herbs such as ginger, turmeric, black pepper, cloves, cinnamon, and tulsi. It's often sweetened with honey or jaggery and enjoyed for its potential health benefits. Follow the recipe here.