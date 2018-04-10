Summer Special: 4 Fat Burning Drinks For Weight Loss

4 Fat burning juices for weight loss

Struggling to shed those extra pounds around your belly? We have good news. As you would all know, the summers are here in all its glory and so are the seasonal fruits and veggies. Eating and drinking seasonal foods and fruits, helps you enjoy the plethora of antioxidants, in addition, it may also help in weight loss. Yes you heard us, from bottle gourd to watermelon, there are so many fruits and vegetables you can use to your aid to burn fat. Here are some fat burning juices you can make for yourself with the season's goodness

1. Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Juice: The cooling and hydrating could prove to be an ultimate summer quencher. You may not know but the nutritional beverage could prove to be your weight loss companion too. 100 grams of bottle gourd contain about 15 calories, and a mere 1 gram of fat. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol.

2. Cucumber Juice: Cucumber is high on water content and contains bare minimum calories. Cucumber also has an impressive fibre content. It fills you up easily and so, you are not out bingeing that often. You can also squeeze some lime juice and add a few mint leaves to make a refreshing summer drink for weight loss.

3. Amla Juice: Starting your day with amla could be a great booster for metabolism. A faster metabolism helps in burning quick fat. Amla juice also facilitates smoother digestive system. Drinking amla juice on an empty stomach is said to be more beneficial for the metabolism You can add a drop of honey as a form of natural sugar to your weight loss beverage too.

4. Watermelon juice: Watermelon is a negative calorie fruit. Which means it tends to burn more calories during digestion than add in. Also 92 percent of watermelon's weight is just water. This juicy fruit provides only 30 calories per 100 grams and keeps you hydrated. It is rich in amino acid arginine which helps in burning fat.

This summer, load up on the many fruits and veggies and slim down naturally.