Summer Care: 5 Health Drinks You Must Load Up On During Summer

Summer has taken a toll on us; it brings along with it various health conditions like dehydration, sunburn and heat stroke. In fact, acidity, skin irritation, digestion ailments, et al are also common during these days. It is, therefore important to consume the right kinds of foods and drinks in the summer, as it is in every season. Especially, it is more important loading up on drinks than food, considering you are much prone to get dehydrated.

We suggest some cooling and hydrating drinks that are super healthy and will provide instant energy that you tend to lose in the sweltering heat.

1. Ginger Tea

Ginger has a very powerful active ingredient called zingiber that can eliminate bacterial pathogens that often attack the stomach and compromise its digestive function. Its antibacterial and antiviral properties keep away most ailments during summers.

2. Coriander mint tea

Coriander is a super-hydrating herb and the menthol in peppermint helps keep you fresh and rejuvenated. You can prepare tea or just drink coriander and mint infused water. Do add ice for some relief from the heat.

3. Basil lemonade

Lemonade is a refreshing drink and adding basil to it makes it super healthy in summers. Make sure you pick fresh basil or tulsi that will keep you hydrated and fresh through the day.

4. Coconut water

Coconut water is one of the best electrolytes that have sodium, magnesium and potassium which tend to be lost due to excessive perspiration.

5. Barley water

The whole grain food is high in soluble fibre and low in fat. It contains carbohydrates, proteins and other vital nutrients. Owing to its cooling effects, barley water is an excellent drink.

Add more drinks like watermelon juice, lemon ginger juice, mango juice, et al.