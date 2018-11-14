Suffering From Diabetes? Keep Your Heart Health In Check And Eat These Heart-Healthy Foods

More than 70 percent of patients with type 2 diabetes die out of cardiovascular diseases, as per a recent report published in global medical journal, Lancet. The study stated that there has been 50 percent rise in CVDs among Indians. Heart Failure is the leading cause of mortality and repeat hospitalisations amongst all CVDs. Heart Failure is a progressive disease, caused due to the weakening of heart muscle, which becomes stiff over time. This reduces the heart's ability to pump blood properly, thereby, limiting the amount of oxygen and nutrients circulated to the vital organs of the body. Diabetes can cause heart failure, due to diabetic cardiomyopathy. It is a disorder of the heart muscle in diabetic patients, due to which the heart is unable to circulate blood properly. Patients with Type 2 diabetes admitted in hospital for heart failure have a one in four chance of dying within 18 months.

Diabetics are often unable to identify the symptoms of heart failure as the symptoms might get subdued owing to their ongoing treatment of diabetes. This can lead to delayed diagnosis and patients might reach the doctor at an advanced stage of heart failure, in a condition where they need to be hospitalised. "Out of the total number of heart patients who consult me every month, approximately 10 percent patients have some degree of heart failure. The cases of heart failure are on the rise owing to the growing incidence of ischemic heart diseases and chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension," said Dr. Dev Pahlajani, Intervention Cardiologist at Breach Candy Hospital.

It is important for diabetes patients to pay close attention to the following symptoms:

Swelling in the ankles, legs, and abdomen: Fluid build-up might cause swelling in ankles, legs and abdomen. This is one of the key symptoms of heart failure.

Constant tiredness and Fatigue: Fatigue is one of the most common problems associated with poorly controlled blood sugar. It is also an important symptom of Heart Failure. Given that the heart is unable to pump blood properly, the body becomes devoid of oxygen and nutrients and experiences fatigue.

Uncontrolled Glucose levels: Nearly 1 in 7 patients with diabetes have poor glycemic control Poor glycemic control is a strong risk factor for hospitalization of Heart Failure patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Shortness of Breath: Diabetics often miss a very important symptom of heart failure - shortness of breath, caused due to the fluid retention in the lungs. They tend to confuse it as a symptom of low levels of insulin in the body and don't seek medical advice.

It is imperative for patients with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension etc. to get themselves screened regularly. Heart failure in diabetes patients can be effectively managed with a timely diagnosis. Often after certain duration of receiving treatment, patients tend to discontinue medication as they become free of symptoms, which can lead to further worsening of the disease, therefore, adherence to treatment is a must.



Keep Your Heart Health In Check With These Foods:



1. Amla (or Indian Gooseberry): The Indian gooseberry is rich in vitamin C, which is one of the best nutrients to consume for a healthy heart. Other vitamin C rich foods include oranges and lemons.



2. Soy: Foods made from soy, including tofu and soy milk etc., are also great for the heart, as these are rich in essential vitamins and minerals, as well as proteins and polyunsaturated fats. The last nutrient in particular helps in lowering the levels of LDL or bad cholesterol in the blood, reducing risks of heart diseases.

Foods made from soy, including tofu and soy milk etc., are also great for the heart.





3. Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, acai berries etc., are extremely rich in antioxidants, which help in reducing inflammation and reduce risks of heart diseases. Blueberries contain anthocanins, which are antioxidants important for lowering cholesterol levels.



4. Fatty Fish: Omega 3 fatty acids are essential for a healthy heart. Fatty fish like salmon is rich in this essential nutrient and including it in your diet is great for your heart. Some common vegetarian sources of omega 3 include chia seeds, hemp seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, etc.

Some common vegetarian sources of omega 3 include chia seeds, hemp seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, etc.





5. Oatmeal: This basic breakfast might just help in preventing a potentially fatal condition by protecting your heart. Oats are very rich in soluble fibre, which is key to maintaining a healthy heart. Oats also contain beta glucan, which fights build-up of fats or lipids in the body.



6. Spinach: Green vegetables are generally healthy for you, as they help in management in your weight, but spinach is particularly great for your heart. It is rich in carotenoids which fight oxidative stress in the body, as well as folic acid, which prevents the hardening of arteries.

