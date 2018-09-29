Study Indicates That Junk Food Can Be As Addictive As Cigarettes, Drugs

Highlights A new study published in Appetite talks about withdrawal from food Symptoms include headaches, poor sleep, mood swings, irritability The symptoms last for 2 to 5 days, just like in case of drug addiction

Ever wondered why giving up junk food is so hard? No it's not just because it all tastes too good to give up. Junk food addiction is real and giving it up may end up giving you withdrawal symptoms, says a new study published in the journal Appetite. The study vindicates the stories of those who have experienced crankiness, mood swings and even headaches after they've removed processed foods and other junk foods from their diet. The study has concluded that people who gave up eating high sugary or salty foods like chips and cookies, had physical and psychological symptoms, which were akin to the withdrawal symptoms experienced by those who quit smoking cigarettes or marijuana. These symptoms included anxiety, headaches, poor sleep quality, intense cravings, mood swings and these were typically at their most intense two to five days after quitting junk food.

Researchers at the University of Michigan asked 231 adults to share with them what happened when they dramatically cut down on the intake of junk food and the responses were telling. While many studies in the past have studied the effects of sugar withdrawal, this study focusses on all types of junk and processed foods, including foods like pizzas and fries. Subjects of the study reported experiencing symptoms like sadness, frequent irritability, cravings and even exhaustion, between two and five days after quitting some junk foods. However, after that period had lapsed, the subjects said that their symptoms improved. What is striking though is that this time frame is similar to that of those who quit highly addictive substances like drugs.

Lead study author Erica Schulte, a psychology doctoral candidate at the University of Michigan believes that this particular study is the first one to indicate that people can experience withdrawal from food. This explains why we often tend to stick to our poor dietary habits and struggle with sticking to clean eating habits. So if you're someone who has determined to chuck junk and processed foods from your diet and wants to lose weight and get fit, it's important to remember that the starting few days are bound to be the hardest. But if you stick it out for the initial few days, it will be easier for you to follow healthier diets.