Struggling With Sore Throat? Bring These Easy-Peasy Home Remedies To Your Rescue

Winters have finally arrived and we can't be more excited. It's that time of the year when you enjoy going outdoors the most, or just snuggle next to your heater with a large mug of hot coffee in hand. But, these cold chilly months come along with scratchy, aching throat, which restricts our ability to eat, drink and even talk. We know that it can be quite bothersome - that constant itchy feeling that doesn't go away and makes you extremely uncomfortable.

But what are the causes of sore throat? The answer is simple. A scratchy throat occurs as a part of our body's immune response to viral or bacterial infections. This immune response results in inflammation and swelling of the mucous membranes in the throat, resulting in soreness. Other factors that cause a sore throat are common cold, flu, allergies, pollutants, smoke, dryness and muscle strain by yelling or talking loudly. But, fret not! Sore throat usually lasts for two or three days and can be treated with simple home remedies.

Home Remedies For Sore Throat | Easy Ways To Treat Throat Pain

Bottle Gourd Juice

Did you know that consuming bottle gourd juice may treat infectious effects, including sore throat? According to book, 'Home Doctor' by Dr. P. S. Phadke, "Half a cup of fresh bottle gourd juice, with honey, is soothing for pain in the throat. It has cooling properties, is diuretic, a good source of vitamin B complex, and a fair source of vitamin C and magnesium. Magnesium ions relieve pain."

Bottle Gourd juice may treat infectious effects, including sore throat.

Ginger Tea

We all know that there are a plethora of health benefits of adding ginger to our daily diet - ranging from keeping the body warm and boosting immunity to improving digestion and relieving congestion. But not many people know that drinking ginger tea may also help soothe sore throat. Yes, that's right. Take a pan and add one teaspoon grated ginger, half teaspoon of lemon, half teaspoon black pepper and one teaspoon honey. Now, add boiling water to the pan. Drink this ginger tea once in the morning and then in the evening for better results.

Drink ginger tea to combat throat infections.

Turmeric Milk

For sore throat, the book 'The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies' by Dr. Vasant Lad, notes, "Drinking one cup of hot milk boiled with half teaspoon turmeric is helpful in improving the condition. You could also add some ghee to it, which tends to melt and coat your throat, further relieving you of sore throat."

Drinking one cup of hot milk boiled with half teaspoon turmeric is helpful in fighting throat infections.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has been used since time immemorial for many household uses, including cooking. That's not it; apple cider vinegar is also used in various home remedies like sore throat and cold. It is acidic in nature and can kill the bacteria in the throat. All you have to do is to add one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to your herbal tea.

Apple cider vinegar is used in various home remedies like sore throat and cold.

Make use of these natural home remedies to get rid of that uncomfortable scratchy throat this winter.

