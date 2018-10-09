Struggling To Follow Ketogenic Diet For Weight Loss? You May Want To Try Mild Keto

Highlights Ketogenic diet eliminates carbs from the diet and replaces it with fats Mild keto focusses on providing the body with macro and micro nutrients Mild ketogenic diet may help you find a middle ground

The ketogenic diet has been gaining traction all over the world, with a number of celebrities endorsing the benefits of following it. The 'fat first' diet purportedly has a number of benefits, of which, one of the biggest and most talked about one is quick weight loss. The diet is basically a low carb one, which encourages people to cut back on unhealthy carbohydrates and harmful fats, and instead load up on proteins and healthy fats. Ketogenic diet shifts the body's dependency on burning carbs for energy to burning fat for energy, thus leading to weight loss. However, the diet is harder to follow than it would seem. Cutting back on carbohydrates all of a sudden may lead to a number of withdrawal symptoms like mood swings, crankiness, exhaustion, etc. Now some dieters have found the middle ground between the strictly low carb diet and pigging out on carbohydrates- Mild Keto.

The relatively new version of the ketogenic diet is less restrictive than a full-fledged ketogenic diet. So instead of cutting a whole food group out of your diet, mild keto is a slightly healthier way of following a diet that is high on fats. On a regular keto diet, 90 per cent of your diet consists of fats and the focus is on your macronutrients. But in milk ketogenic diet, you consume both macro and micronutrients.

What Does A Mild Keto Meal Looks Like?

A true ketogenic diet focusses consuming more fats, moderate amounts of proteins and as low carbs as possible. On the other hand, on mild ketogenic diet, your meals will have a good amount of micro nutrients like vitamins and minerals as well. Although you would still be restricting your carb intake to a maximum of 15 to 30 gm portions daily, mild keto ensures that you don't have to forgo any food group, which prevents the possibility of deficiencies. This diet takes care of one of the biggest criticisms of the ketogenic diet, which says that this diet deprives you of some significant essential nutrients.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Mild Keto?

The mild ketogenic diet supposedly helps jumpstart your metabolism, which in turn helps your body to prevent fat storage. The diet is said to make your body burn its own fat, rather than burning the one supplied by your dietary intake. This is supposedly great for the body because burning the body's own fat supposedly improves insulin resistance. The diet is said to regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well.

Should You Follow Mild Keto Diet?

If you're struggling to lose weight and can't afford to completely eliminate carbs from your diet, the mild keto diet may help you find a middle ground and help initiate you into eating healthier. However, this version of the ketogenic diet looks like something born out of pure convenience. It's recommended that you consult a certified nutritionist or a dietitian before making major changes to your diet.