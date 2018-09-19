Strength-Based Exercises May Help Kids Fight Obesity; These Protein Rich Foods May Help Too

According to the study published in the journal Sports Medicine, motivating children to do strength-based exercises like squats, push-ups, and lunges could play a crucial role in managing obesity. As per the study, taking part in exercises that cause muscles to contract, and strengthen muscles and bones, reduce children's body fat percentage. The findings also suggest an increase in muscle mass gained from strength-based exercises could help boost children's metabolism and energy levels. The effects were small but meaningful, prompting calls for further research to find out how resistance training could treat and prevent the growing issue of child obesity.

Researchers examined the findings from a number of studies that explored the effects of resistance training on body weight for children aged nine to 18 years. They found that resistance training decreased body fat, but had not overall effect on other measures, including lean muscle mass, body mass index, and waist circumference. This is the most extensive review so far of resistance training's impact on young people.

According to the researchers, the results show the positive effect resistance training can have on maintaining a healthy weight and reducing body fat for young people.

While exercises are important, a healthy diet is equally important to maintain a healthy weight. We suggest some protein-rich foods that may help cut the flab.

1. Fish

Fish including tuna, salmon and halibut are not just high in proteins but very low in fat, making them the perfect food for weight loss. Moreover, they are enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, which have been proved to be essential for regulating body function.

2. Lean chicken

Chicken is one of the best sources of protein. In fact, chicken breasts are said to be a healthier choice for losing weight. If you kid loves chicken, don't forget to include this to their diet.

3. Tofu

Half cup of tofu is said to give about eight to 10 grams of protein. Besides this, tofu is a great source of amino acids, iron and calcium, all of which are required for overall growth and development of children.

4. Yogurt and milk

Both yogurt and milk are great sources of protein that come with various health benefits. Additionally, they provide calcium and vitamin D, both of which are important sources that the body requires for stronger bones and teeth.

5. Eggs

Whole eggs are nutritionally blessed with high-quality protein. Moreover, the egg white contains vitamins B12, B6, and D, selenium, zinc, iron and copper, all of which are important for growth. An egg every day can help keep the kid healthy and fit.