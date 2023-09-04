New Ice Cream Flavours Inspired By Hit Series 'Stranger Things' Launched In US

Stranger Things is one of the most popular OTT series.

Among the various series and films released on OTT, some have acquired a fan base beyond our imagination. One such example is the thriller series 'Stranger Things' directed by the Duffer brothers. It became Netflix's most-watched series within a few days of its release. As fans await its fifth and final season slated to release in 2024, the OTT giant has come up with a treat for the food lovers out there. As per a report in Netflix Life, a new line of ice creams inspired by Stranger Things has been released in the US and is available at all Walmart outlets nationwide.

The new ice cream flavours inspired by Stranger Things have been aptly named Scoops Ahoy. For the unversed, this was the ice cream shop that the characters Steve and Robin used to work at during the summer in Hawkins. The report stated that a similar line of ice cream flavours themed on Stranger Things was released in 2019, and is now making its way to the market again.

I HAVE TO GO TO WALMART WHOS COMING WITH?!?! SCOOPS AHOY ICE CREAM MY BESTIES OMG pic.twitter.com/0MtEZzzf0F — abby (@LABBYRlNTH) August 29, 2023

An account named Snackolator, which reviews popular food products, stated that there are seven flavours making their way to Walmart across the US. This includes Pineapple Upside Down, U.S.S. Butterscotch, Triple Decker Extravaganza, The Void, Mint Flare, Chocolate Pudding and Cinnamon Bun Byte.

As per Parade, the Void is a black vanilla ice cream with strawberry ribbon and vanilla cream cookies. Mint Flare gives a twist to the classic mint chocolate chip by making it pink and adding confetti and chocolate chunks to it. Further, Pineapple Upside Down is pineapple ice cream with salted caramel swirl and pound cake bits. The Triple Decker Extravaganza has a vanilla and butter ice cream base with bits of Eggo waffles and peanut butter candy.

This is not the only time we have seen Stranger Things merchandise and pop-ups go viral. Last year, a pop-up café themed on the series had opened up in Tokyo. Fans were delighted to know about the surprise restaurant in the city.