South African Man Tries Bhutta And Shares It With Underprivileged Girls, Wins Hearts Online

Bhutta is a popular Indian street food. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@tayne_devilliers)

Foreigners are often seen trying different types of Indian food. Whether it's the classic butter chicken, pani puri, or gulab jamun, we come across several such videos every other day. What food is featured in the latest such video? It's none other than bhutta! In an Instagram post, a South African man can be seen trying this street food from a vendor in Mumbai. While the excitement of trying it out is there, what is even more special is that he shares it with two underprivileged girls. His sweet act of kindness has won the hearts of people on the internet.

In the clip, a man is seen standing beside a cart belonging to a vendor selling bhutta along with his friend. He strikes up a conversation with the vendor in Hindi, requesting two bhuttas. The man then asks the vendor how long he has been working there and if he understands English while he prepares the bhutta. Meanwhile, two young girls approach and stand near the cart. The man asks them if they would like some bhutta, to which they reply 'yes.' He instructs the vendor to prepare two more bhuttas and gives them to the girls. Dressed in an Indian kurta pyjama, the vendor compliments the man on his attire. The man responds, "I'm Indian, but from afar. I'm an International Indian."

Watch the full video here:

Sharing his experience, the man wrote in the caption, "Life is about the moments we cherish and the smiles we bring to others. India has taught me so much, and it's only fair to give time and attention to the people who make this country great. I love getting to know people and their stories. Some come from very difficult and tough backgrounds, yet they still work tirelessly every day to provide for their loved ones. Not everyone has the opportunity and privilege to do what they want or love, so here's a shout-out to all the hardworking people out there! I've been in India for seven months and finally tried the street food. Let me tell you, it's an experience every foreigner should have! Bahut acha!"

Internet users were quick to respond to the video and appreciated his generosity towards the girls. One person wrote, "Thank you for being so kind to the kids. This is really amazing." Another commented, "Yaar yeh Hindi bhi kitni pyaari bolta hai (He speaks Hindi so sweetly)." "Bro, your Hindi has become so good," appreciated another. A fourth person wrote, "You are so humble, brother!" "Yeh ladka hamesha dil jeet leta hai (This guy always wins my heart)," wrote a fifth person. "Tayne, he is literally too cute," commented another.

