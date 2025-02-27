Watch: Soni Razdan Teaches Alia Bhatt How To Cook Mac And Cheese

Alia Bhatt recently uploaded a video on YouTube in which she and her mother, Soni Razdan, can be seen cooking a popular pasta dish together. Titled "In My Mama's Kitchen," the video shows Soni Razdan teaching Alia to make mac and cheese at her home. In the beginning, Alia explains that she has been wanting to learn how to cook from her mother for many years. She goes on to declare her love for her mom's food, calling it the "best." She speaks about how she and her sister, Shaheen, grew up eating certain dishes that they still enjoy when they come home. She also reveals that Soni Razdan now cooks the same treats for her (Alia's) young daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Private Chef Shares What They Ate In The 'Past Few Days'

The main dish in focus in this video is mac and cheese. The mother-daughter duo list the ingredients for the viewers and they then start by boiling the macaroni. Alia is seen asking her mother about each step of the process, from adding salt to the pasta to ensuring the butter mixes with the flour properly. During their cooking session, Soni Razdan also gives Alia some tips to keep in mind. For instance, she tells her to add a little oil to the macaroni while boiling it to prevent it from turning sticky. She also tells her to stir the pot at intervals for the same reason. Another 'hack' she shares is to put a little oil in the pan used for making the sauce base for the pasta. She recommends adding it before the butter so that the latter does not burn. Later on, she also shows Alia what she must do to avoid lumps in her sauce.

At one point in the video, Alia seems to be nervous about stirring the vessel and Sonia Razdan laughs at her as she continues her instructions. After a few seconds, the whisk she is using also breaks! But Alia's mother has another one handy and the duo continue cooking. Watch the complete video below to know more:

The video won many hearts online, with several users appreciating both Alia and her mother.

Also Read: "How Much I Rely On..." - A Look At Alia Bhatt's Foodie Text Exchange With Her Sister