Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Harshvardhan Kapoor Had A 'Sweet' Dilemma At The Wedding!

Highlights Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in Mumbai yesterday. Sonam's brother Harshvardhan was seen handing out sweets. Hashvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will release soon.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor 's marriage to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja has become the most talked-about celebrity event of the week. The wedding was a largely family affair, with both the bride and the groom's close family members and friends were in attendance. Apart from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's parents and Sonam's siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor, her cousins Khushi Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor at the marriage, with their dad Boney Kapoor. Harshvaradhan Kapoor, who recently made headlines after the trailer of his upcoming release Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was launched, was seen grappling with a familiar dilemma at the wedding.

Harshvardhan Kapoor posted a video in his Instagram stories, showing the various kinds of delectable desserts available at the wedding buffet. Among the sweets at Sonam Kapoor's wedding buffet were jalebis, halwa and gulab jamuns. "Pure evil... but your sister only gets married once I guess," wrote Harshvardhan on Instagram. Have a look!



Damn, those jalebis look gorgeous! It's a dilemma only die-hard dessert lovers will understand - one where you need to decide whether you want to destroy all those extra hours at the gym, by indulging in a plate of sugary, syrupy jalebis and gulab jamuns. But, did Harshvardhan give in? We're guessing he did, because who can resist the charms of these sweet delights? We know we can't! Besides, we're guessing Harshvardhan needed that extra dose of glucose to keep him going during all the wedding chores that he was probably handling.



Also Read: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's 6-Tiered Wedding Reception Cake Is Stunning! (See Pics)

Here's a video of Harshvardhan Kapoor handing out boxes of sweets to all the paparazzi who had gathered in front of the wedding venue, to photograph the glam wedding party:

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on May 8, 2018 at 2:14am PDT

Being the bride brother can indeed be exhausting and we guess a little indulgence never hurt anyone, eh Harshvardhan? Last seen in the movie Mirzaya opposite Saiyami Kher, Harshvardhan Kapoor is gearing up for his much-awaited release Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which will hit the screens this year. We wish Harshvardhan Kapoor all the very best for his movie and also wish he gives us more delicious foodie moments in the future!

