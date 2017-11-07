Smoking and Drinking May Cause Failures in Dental Fillings; Try These Foods to Ensure Dental Care

If you have been indulging in too much smoking and drinking, it is time to stop as it may not only damage your teeth but also lead to increased incidences of failure in dental fillings. According to the journal Frontiers in Medicine, within two years of the dental procedures, fillings failed more often in patients who drank alcohol, while the overall filling failure rate was higher in men who smoked. The findings led by the researchers from the University of Pittsburgh, suggested that people with a difference in the gene for matrix metalloproteinase (MMP2), an enzyme found in teeth, were at increased risk of filling failure.

This could be because MMP2 might be able to degrade the bond between the filling and the tooth surface, potentially leading to failure. The studies suggest that genetic analysis might help dentists to personalise treatments for their patients, which could lead to improved outcomes. "A better understanding of individual susceptibility to dental disease and variation in treatment outcomes will allow the dental field to move forward," said Alexandre Vieira, a researcher from the varsity. "In the future, genetic information may be used to personalise dental treatments and enhance treatment outcomes," Vieira added.

Apart from avoiding smoking and drinking, it is imperative to include foods that will help improve your dental health. Here are foods that will ensure dental care-

1. Apple

Apples are an excellent source of fibre that acts as a cleansing agent. It contains malic acid that boosts saliva production, hence removing bacteria from the mouth. The fibrous texture of apples also helps in improving the overall dental health.

2. Vitamin C rich foods

The high amount of vitamin C found in oranges, lemon, et al can also help in protecting the gums from infections and maintain oral hygiene.

3. Leafy greens

Fibre packed leafy vegetables is great for both health teeth and gums. The extra saliva produced by the continuous chewing of these high fibre foods neutralises mouth bacteria and further keeps your mouth clear of the gum-destroying bacteria.

4. Milk

Calcium in milk helps fortify your teeth and the protein casein helps reduce acid levels in the mouth, thereby reducing the chances of dental problems.

