Sleep Deprivation Can Make You Angrier: 4 Sleep Inducing Foods

Sleep deprivation is one the most common problems faced by millions of people across the world. Lack of proper care and management can make the condition worse. Some studies have also claimed that lack of sleep may lead to obesity and depression. According to a latest study, not getting enough sleep makes you angrier, especially in frustrating situations.

The Iowa State University research has been published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General. "Other studies have shown a link between sleep and anger, but questions remained about whether sleep loss was to blame or if anger was responsible for disrupted sleep," said Zlatan Krizan, professor of psychology at Iowa State University. The research answers those questions and provides new insight on our ability to adjust to irritating conditions when tired.

"Despite typical tendencies to get somewhat used to irritating conditions - an uncomfortable shirt or a barking dog - sleep-restricted individuals actually showed a trend towards increased anger and distress, essentially reversing their ability to adapt to frustrating conditions over time. No one has shown this before," Krizan said.

For the study, participants were randomly split into two groups; one maintained their normal sleep routine and the second group was asked to restrict their sleep by two to four hours each night for two nights. The difference reflects sleep loss we regularly experience in everyday life, Krizan said.

"In general, anger was substantially higher for those who were sleep restricted. We manipulated how annoying the noise was during the task and as expected, people reported more anger when the noise was more unpleasant. When sleep was restricted, people reported even more anger, regardless of the noise," Krizan said.

As per the researchers, findings revealed that sleep loss increases negative emotions, such as anxiety and sadness, and decreases positive emotions, such as happiness and enthusiasm. The researchers found sleep loss to uniquely impact anger, and not just result from feeling more negative in that moment.

For in depth details, the researchers also tested whether subjective sleepiness explained more intense feelings of anger. Sleepiness accounted for 50 percent of the experimental effect of sleep restriction on anger, suggesting individuals' sense of sleepiness may point to whether they are likely to become angered, Krizan said.

Sleep Inducing Foods

There are number of factors that can take a toll on your sleep. But it is important on our part to make sure we get to sleep at least 8 hours a day. Here are some foods that are known to induce sleep.

1. Warm Milk

According to Ayurveda, a glass of warm milk is a perfect beverage to induce sound sleep. Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin. Serotonin is known to have soothing effects in the brain, which helps you sleep well.

2. Cherries

Cherries contain melatonin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland that regulates our sleep-wake cycle.

3. Almonds

Almonds contain tryptophan, which has soothing effects on brain and nerves. On the other hand, magnesium is helpful in keeping the heart's rhythm steady.

4. Bananas

Bananas could also prove immensely effective in making you sleep comfortably. They contain muscle relaxing magnesium and potassium. Their good carb content is also helpful in inducing sleep.

Try these foods and have a sound sleep.

(With inputs ANI)