Skipping Rope Is A Better Workout Than Jogging: 5 Low Cal Foods You Must Include Too 

Good news for all those who have been having a tough time to make room for high intensity work out. A skipping rope is all you need to make up all the cardio sessions you have been missing out on. According to a latest study, skipping could prove to be the best full body workout. The uncomplicated workout takes minutes and targets all your muscles, at the same time it is not too tiring or harsh.The study, published in the Journal Research Quarterly, American Association for Health, Physical Education and Recreation, skipping is one of the most effective cardio exercises. The exercise also resulted in better cardiovascular health.For the study, the scientists compared jogging and skipping and found the latter to be more effective. The study that went on for six weeks, monitored the two physical activity. The findings revealed that 10-minute jump-rope sessions a day were more efficient than 30-minute jogging sessions. Participants demonstrated improvement in their cardio-vascular health.Jumping up and down, proved to be more efficient for the target muscles than hitting the pavement. The research also reveals that skipping burns more calories per minute and engages more muscles than rowing or swimming.Here are foods that burns most number of calories too.Containing barely 16 calories per 100 grams (as per USDA), celery is ranked high among negative calorie foods. Negative calorie foods are low calorie foods, digesting these foods takes up more calories than what they inherently contain. Hence, nullifying the calorie addition. Packed with fiber, celery is also rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and folate.Raspberries, blueberries and strawberries contain just 32 calories per half a cup (as per USDA). Known for their anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, berries are really good for your heart too.Carrots contain about 41 calories per 100 grams. They are also low in cholesterol and saturated fats which can work wonders if you happen to be struggling with hypertension issues.Tomatoes contains a minimal of 19 calories per 100 grams. Apart from being a juicy and delicious source of dietary fiber, potassium and vitamin C. They also contain lycopene, an antioxidant known to protect the skin from harmful UV rays. Tomatoes can also prove effective in lowering your cholesterol levels.16 calories per 100 grams! Yes our favourite salad is that low on calories. Cucumbers are full of minerals, vitamins and electrolytes and are extremely hydrating. It is also known as the classic cooling food which helps maintain the body's water balance on hot days.