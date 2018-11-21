Skincare: How Tomatoes Help To Make Your Skin Healthy And Glowing

Who wouldn't like a clear and glowing skin? A glowing and radiant skin sans makeup can only be possible if it is healthy. Thank heavens for our kitchens to treasure some of the most amazing ingredients that can help make our skin healthy naturally. Of all the ingredients, tomatoes are said to be superfoods that your skin needs. They are rich in beta-carotene, vitamin C and lycopene - a superstar of medicinal food substances and the source of their vibrant red colour. Lycopene has been found to take care of your skin. We tell you how tomatoes help in keeping your skin healthy and glowing.

One of the best ways to use tomatoes for skin is eat them regularly than apply topically. Here are some reasons that make them the perfect fruit for a healthy glow.

If you have got open pores on your skin, then you can drink tomato juice or apply it topically. Tomato juice, when applied on the skin, can work as an excellent astringent. All you need to do is to mix one teaspoon of tomato juice with four to five drops of lemon juice and apply it on your face. Rinse with lukewarm water to shrink the open pores.

Rubbing tomato slices on the blackhead affected areas can help you to get rid of this annoying problem.

Presence of vitamin C in tomatoes helps keep the skin clear. Rub tomato on your face and see the effective results.

According to various studies, tomatoes work as natural sunscreen; thanks to the presence of antioxidant lycopene that protects the skin from the harsh effects of ultra-violet (UV) rays.

Tomatoes are full of antioxidants including vitamin C; therefore, eating tomatoes may help reduce the amount of cell-damaging free-radicals in the body and will give you a youthful skin.

Tomatoes fight cellular damage, further retaining the moisture, thereby, preventing fine lines and wrinkles. This property of tomatoes makes them a great fruit for anti-ageing.

The acidity in tomatoes helps in reducing and clearing your acne. Vitamins A and C found in this fruit are known to be common antioxidants that fight inflammation causing acne.

Either eat one to two tomatoes daily or apply them topically to get a healthy and glowing skin. Make sure you wash them thoroughly before consuming. Also consult a beauty expert who could give you some face masks recipes that would suit your skin.