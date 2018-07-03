Skin Care Tips: 6 Kitchen Ingredients That Do Wonders On Your Skin

Most people do not realise, their favourite skin care products can be significant contributors of harmful ingredients, toxins and chemicals that may only harm the skin in the long run. Let's not forget the fact that these products are said to contain artificial colours, fragrances, preservatives and stabilisers that can easily be absorbed through the skin' pores, potentially causing a range of negative long-term health effects. Most health experts suggest bringing natural beauty products to your skin's rescue; the best part- you can do that without burning a hole in the pocket. Make sure you start using them today. We suggest some amazing kitchen ingredients that are known to do wonders on your skin:

Here are some natural skin care ingredients that make your skin glow.

1. Raw milk

Raw milk is known to have several nutrients that help soothe the skin and make it soft. It contains lactic acid that acts as an exfoliator, which further helps in attaining a glowing skin. All you need to do is to apply raw milk on your face with cotton and rub it gently. Let it stay for about 15 minutes before washing it off.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt comes packed with lactic acid that is known to help dissolve dead skin cells and make way for new cells. It also acts as a natural exfoliator that helps you get a natural glow by reducing acne and pimples along with blemishes. Take some yogurt in a bowl and add oatmeal to it. Stir it well and apply the pack on your face and neck and massage in circular motion. Let it stay for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has always been known for its healing properties. They can be applied topically on skin and help reduce conditions like pimples, blemishes, dry skin, et al. It acts as a great moisturiser without giving the skin a greasy feel. Moreover, it has got two hormones, Auxin and Gibberellins that provide anti-inflammatory and healing properties that reduce skin inflammation. Just apply some aloe vera gel on your skin regularly and get effective results.

4. Raw Honey

Raw honey has got anti-bacterial properties that help prevent breakouts on the face. It is also a rich source of antioxidants that help prevent skin damage, further making your skin soft and supple. All you need to do is to mix some honey and lemon juice until you get a smooth mixture. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes before washing it off with water.

5. Papaya

Papaya is known to be rich in beta-carotene that is filled with powerful enzymes and phytochemicals that are great for your skin. Moreover, a nutrient called papain is present in papaya that is said to have skin lightening properties. Take some ripe papaya pulp along with honey and lemon juice in a bowl and mix them well. Apply and leave it for 15 minutes before washing it off.

6. Tomato

Tomato, a lycopene rich fruit helps prevent cellular damage and skin inflammation. Tomatoes help in unclogging pores, soothe sunburn and reduce acne. Mix some raw honey in tomato pulp and mix well. Apply the mask on the face and let it stay for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.