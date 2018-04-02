Single High Fat Meal Could Up Risk Of Heart Disease: 5 Heart Friendly Foods You Must Have 

Single High Fat Meal Could Up Risk Of Heart Disease: 5 Heart Friendly Foods You Must HaveÂ According to a latest study published in the Journal Laboratory Investigation, only one high fat meal could pave way for heart diseases.

According to the study, healthy young men had to struggle to relax blood vessels, after having milkshake made with whole milk, whipping cream and ice cream.



The researchers examined the red blood cells, the most abundant cell in our blood. It was found that just four hours after consuming a milkshake made with whole milk, heavy whipping cream and ice cream, healthy young men were struggling to relax their blood vessels and demonstrated an immune response similar to the one provoked by an infection.



According to a study conducted by journal Lancet last year, Heart diseases proved to be the biggest killer of the year 2016. The global illness of burden of heart ailments is increasing with each passing day. Your diet and lifestyle could play a significant role in managing your heart health. Try these foods that may help in keeping your heart safe from various health hazards.



1. Oats

Oats are said to comprise of a type of fiber that helps to bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. A diet including oats may help reduce cholesterol levels in our body.

2. Berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants and help to significantly reduce blood pressure. They also boost good cholesterol or HDL that help endeavor towards a healthy heart.

3. Salmon

Salmon is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and digestible protein that aides in strengthening the heart muscles.

4. Legumes

Legumes are great for the heart, considering they have antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are a great source of folate that helps in increasing the platelet count.



Include these foods and keep your heart healthy and strong.





