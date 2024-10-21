Shraddha Kapoor Picks Her Favourite Delhi Foods During NDTV World Summit Day

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her love of a wide variety of dishes and often posts about the same on Instagram. During the NDTV World Summit 2024 on Monday, she gave us more glimpses into her foodie side. At the event, she was asked to name one thing she's bad at. She responded, "If someone tells me to cook a seven-course meal, I would not be able to do that... But if you tell me to eat a seven-course meal, I will ace that." On being asked what's the one thing she loves the most (in terms of food), Shraddha replied that it's really difficult to pick only one.

When the anchor asked her to choose something in Delhi, she praised the city's food scene and said that there are many special dishes. "Delhi is known to have fabulous food". Among the must-try dishes, she specifically named chole bhature, aloo parathe, kali dal and paneer makhani. At the beginning of her session on the stage, she had also hinted at her love for chai.

Earlier in the day at the same event, a fascinating foodie revelation came from former UK Prime Minister David Cameron. During the NDTV World Summit 2024, he opened up about his love for Indian cuisine. He spoke about how Indian food has become a significant part of British culinary culture and shared his admiration for Indian curries. He also said that he had learnt to make a specific kind of curry, which has now become his "speciality". Wondering which one he is talking about? Click here to find out.