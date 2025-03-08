Shocking! Man Finds Snake Inside A Popsicle In Thailand. Pic Goes Viral

Who doesn't love indulging in chilled ice cream on a hot summer day? Whether it's butterscotch, chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry, everyone has a favourite flavour when it comes to this sweet treat. However, there are times when the taste doesn't meet expectations, or concerns about hygiene arise. Social media is filled with videos highlighting such issues, but one recent incident involving ice cream is truly spine-chilling. A man named Rayban Naklengboon from Thailand discovered a snake frozen inside his popsicle. He took to Facebook to share two images of an ice cream stick with a black-and-yellow snake trapped inside. Take a look:

The shocking incident took place in Pak Tho, Mueang Ratchaburi, when Rayban bought the popsicle from a local street vendor. Alongside the pictures, he wrote a caption in Thai, which translates to: "Such big eyes! Is it dead yet? Black bean, street vendor, real picture because I bought it myself." FYI, black bean ice cream is a popular flavour in Thailand, but who would have thought this sweet treat could turn into such a bizarre incident? However, the brand of the ice cream remains undisclosed by the Thai man.

As the post went viral, it garnered immense attention. Many users speculated that the snake inside the popsicle was a golden tree snake (Chrysopelea ornata) - a mildly venomous species commonly found in the region. Some also pointed out that the snake in the ice cream was just a juvenile, measuring between 20 and 40 cm, whereas a fully grown golden tree snake can reach lengths of 70 to 130 cm. Meanwhile, the comments section was flooded with hilarious reactions.

One user wrote, "It might be the main ingredient. The other bars are inedible because they are already finely ground." Another person quipped, "Ice cream with snakes coming out." Someone joked, "The first bite gets you hooked, the next puts you in a hospital bed." A comment read, "Leave your last words before placing an order." Another user shared, "This is why I don't usually buy food from food carts - I don't really pay attention to what I eat." Meanwhile, one comment humorously stated, "New formula with added protein."

What do you think about this incident Let us know in the comments section below!