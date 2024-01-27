Shehnaaz Gill's Birthday Celebration Is All About Fruitilicious Cakes

A look at Shehnaaz Gill's 31st birthday celebration. (Photo: Instagram/ shehnaazgill)

Happy Birthday to Shehnaaz Gill! The actress and singer turns 31 years old on January 27, 2024. Fans from all over the world are flooding her social media timeline with birthday wishes. Offering a sneak peek of the midnight celebrations of her special day, Shehnaaz shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories. While all her uploads are delightful, our food-loving eyes could not help but focus on the posts featuring her birthday cakes. Shehnaaz's celebration did not have just one cake; her loved ones got three delicious cakes for her. The first appeared to be a pineapple cake, the second was adorned with strawberries, but the final main cake was a true fruity masterpiece. The cake, featuring a small picture of Shehnaaz, was garnished with slices of dragon fruit, kiwi, grapes, and other fruits. The candlelit cake displayed the words -- "Happy Birthday Shehnaaz."

Check out the picture below:

Photo Credit: Instagram /shehnaazgill

Up next, Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans to a delightful video capturing the moment she blew out the candles and cut her birthday cake.

Photo Credit: Instagram /shehnaazgill

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz, added to the birthday celebrations by sharing a heartwarming picture with the birthday girl. The sweet picture captured Shehbaz taking out a piece of cake, while Shehnaaz sat beside him. In the caption, Shehbaz wrote, "Happiest birthday my sister," accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Taking inspiration from Shehnaaz's birthday celebration, you can make your friends and family feel special on their birthday by whipping up a delicious cake. Find some quick and easy recipes below:

Here Are 5 Delicious Birthday Cake Recipes

1. Moist Chocolate Cake

Indulge in the rich, decadent delight of moist chocolate cake. The luscious texture and intense cocoa flavour make it a perfect treat for any chocolate lover. Click here for the recipe.

2. Red Velvet Cake

Experience the allure of red velvet, a velvety blend of cocoa and buttermilk, crowned with cream cheese frosting. Its vibrant colour and sumptuous taste can elevate any celebration. Recipe here.

3. Pineapple Cake

The sweet and tangy notes of pineapple combine with moist cake layers and create a refreshing dessert. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Marble Cake

Enjoy the best of both worlds with a marble cake. Swirls of vanilla and chocolate unite in a harmonious dance of flavours, creating a visually stunning and deliciously balanced treat. Detailed recipe here.

5. Eggless Vanilla Cake

Savour the simplicity of eggless vanilla cake. Soft, light, and infused with the classic essence of vanilla, this cake caters to those seeking an egg-free dessert option. Check out the recipe here.