Scientists Have Identified 5 Distinct Types of Diabetes: 5 Foods To Manage Diabetes Naturally

Not just type one or two but diabetes could be classified in 5 different types says a latest study published in the leading medical journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. The researchers believe that this revised classification would aid physicians and doctors in better treatment of the condition, and predict life threatening complications.

Scientists carried a data-driven cluster analysis. The researchers monitored 13,270 newly diagnosed diabetes patients ranging in age from 18 to 97. And by isolating measurements of insulin resistance, insulin secretion, blood sugar levels, age, and the onset of illness, they managed to identify five distinct clusters of the disease -- three serious and two milder forms.

"We identified five replicable clusters of patients with diabetes, which had significantly different patient characteristics and risk of diabetic complications", noted the study.

The researchers said that the new classification is a "paradigm shift" in how the disease is viewed.

Diabetes is a group of diseases that result in too much sugar in the blood (high blood glucose). Currently, Some 420 million people around the world today suffer from diabetes, with the number expected to rise to 629 million by 2045, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

Diabetics are advised to be extra cautious with their diet, as what they consume can directly affect their blood sugar levels and spikes. For instance, high carb foods raise your blood sugar levels, which is why diabetics must consume more complex carbohydrates, these foods are rich in fibre and helps in slow release of sugar.

Here are six foods that can help in controlling your blood sugar levels naturally.

1. Barley

Barley could not just help control cravings but manage your ideal blood sugar level as well. "Whole grains like oats, brown rice or millets like jowar and ragi contain both soluble and insoluble fibre that helps with sugar control," shares Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta.

2. Bananas

The starch found in foods such as bananas, potatoes, grains and legumes, may benefit your health by aiding blood sugar control, supporting gut health and enhancing satiety. This is a form of starch that is not digested in the small intestine and is, therefore, considered a type of dietary fiber.

3. Nuts

Nuts contain unsaturated fats, proteins and a range of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance.

4. Bitter gourd (Karela)

Bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin which has been shown to control diabetes naturally. Consumption of bitter gourd tends to increase the uptake of glucose and improves glycemic control.

5. Protein rich foods

According to Dr. Rupali Datta, "Proteins from eggs, meat fish and chicken or from vegetarian sources like dals, paneer or besan help control blood sugar levels. Whole dals like rajma, Kabuli chana, sabut moong, and masoor are recommended at least once daily. Studies have proven that proteins have a neutral effect on blood glucose levels."

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.