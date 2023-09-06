Samsung Launches New AI Service For Personalised Meal Plans And More

Samsung Food is a new AI-service by the electronics giant. Photo: iStock

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has picked up immensely in the recent past. We have seen all sorts of intriguing applications of AI software in the fields of media, law, and even medicine. Tech companies including Google and Microsoft are venturing into the field of AI-assisted chatbots after the success of Chat GPT. And now, electronics giant Samsung has shared the news of their new AI-based service that is catering to their food-loving audiences. It is going to offer customised recipes, personalised meal plans and will also be compatible with smart home devices.

Meet Samsung Food at IFA 2023, the Ultimate Personalized Cooking Assistanthttps://t.co/ZirUhvEQxn — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) September 4, 2023

Called 'Samsung Food', the service uses a personalised AI to curate comprehensive food experiences. As per the official release, the AI service has been launched in 104 countries all over the world and will incorporate eight different languages and 1,60,000 recipes.

The AI service will suggest meals based on user preferences, help create tailored meal plans, discover new dishes and how to make them and even order ingredients online. Samsung Food uses a smart food platform called Whisk which was acquired by Samsung Next in 2019, and uses an advanced 'Food AI' technology. Users will be able to tweak recipes as per their dietary preferences including options for vegans, and vegetarians or by adjusting other factors such as ingredient availability, cooking time and skill level.

Samsung has announced the launch on their website. Photo Credit: news.samsung.com

"The food we enjoy and the way we prepare it are central to our daily lives, and we all love to cook and eat together," said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. "By connecting digital appliances and mobile devices across the Samsung ecosystem and assisting users from shopping list to dinner plate, Samsung Food is using advanced AI capabilities to deliver a highly personalised, all-in-one food experience that users can control straight from their palms."

Samsung's new AI service also lets users save recipes from anywhere and share them across their social media. Apart from being used on mobile devices, it can also be accessed with the touchscreen enabled on Samsung's Smart fridge range. By 2024, Samsung Food will also be able to provide nutritional details about food items by scanning them through the camera. Users will then be able to save the recipes or add the relevant ingredients to their cart.

What do you think of the AI service launched by Samsung? Tell us in the comments.