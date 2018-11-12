Regular Vegetable Intake May Keep Your Heart Healthy: Study

According to a study published in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, if everyone ate a healthy fibre-rich diet that includes vegetables, there wouldn't be many instances of heart diseases. A new research found that low-dose treatment with trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) reduced heart thickening (cardiac fibrosis) and markers of heart failure in an animal model of hypertension. Elevated levels of TMAO- a compound linked with the consumption of fish, seafood and a primarily vegetarian diet- may reduce hypertension related heart disease symptoms. TMAO levels in the blood significantly increase after eating TMAO rich food like fish and vegetables. In addition, liver produces TMAO from trimethylamine (TMA), a substance made by gut bacteria. The cause of high TMAO levels in the blood and the compound's effects on the heart and circulatory system are unclear, and earlier research has been contradictory.

It was previously thought that TMAO blood plasma levels- and heart disease risk- rise after the consumption of red meat and eggs. For the study, the team of researchers, studied the effect of TMAO on rats that have a genetic tendency to develop high blood pressure. One group of hypertensive rats was given low-dose TMAO supplements in their drinking water, and another group received plain water. They were compared to a control group of rats that do not have the same genetic predisposition and received plain water. The dosage of TMAO was designed to increase blood TMAO levels approximately four times higher than what the body normally produces. The rats were given TMAO therapy for either 12 weeks or 56 weeks and were assessed for heart and kidney damage and high blood pressure.

The TMAO treatment did not affect the development of high blood pressure in any of the spontaneously hypertensive rats. However, the condition of the animals given the compound was better than expected, even after more than a year of low-dose TMAO treatment.

Here are some of the vegetables that you should definitely load up on to keep your heart healthy:

1. Green leafy vegetables

Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale and collard greens are known for their wealth of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that keep the heart healthy. Moreover, they are an excellent source of vitamin K, which helps in protecting arteries and promoting blood clotting. They also contain magnesium, which is known to prevent heart diseases.

2. Avocado

Avocadoes are excellent source of heart-healthy mono-unsaturated fats, which have been linked to reduced levels of cholesterol and a lower risk of heart disease.

3. Broccoli

Broccoli has high amount of vitamin C; therefore, it can make you less susceptible to both non-fatal and fatal heart diseases.

4. Onions

Onions are a rich source of sulphur-containing phytochemicals. These phytochemicals can reduce cholesterol levels and therefore, prevent heart disease.