Regular Exercise May Help Lower The Risk Of Depression; Try These Herbs That May Help Too!

According to a study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, exercising and keeping active may slash the risk of depression by a third. Researchers who gathered information from 49 studies from around the world, found that people who did most physical activity were less likely to get depression as compared to those who did the least. Information about more than 2,60,000 people of all ages, none of whom had depression at the start of the study, was included in the analysis. People were asked to say how much exercise they had done in recent days or weeks. These participants for followed up for an average of 7.4 years to see if they developed depression or depressive symptoms.

Physical activity has a protective effect against the emergence of depression in youths, in adults, and in elderly and across geographical regions. According to the researchers, this is the first global meta-analysis to establish that engaging in physical activity is beneficial for protecting the general population from developing depression. The evidence, according to the researchers is clear that people are more active have a lesser risk of developing depression like symptoms.

While regular exercising is a sign of good physical and mental health, the following herbs may also help in keeping symptoms of depression at bay. Here are some kitchen herbs that you may include in your diet.

1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a herb that is known to destress you and reduce the risk of developing anxiety; thanks to the presence of compounds like saponins, alkaloids and withanolides that help provide antidepressant, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties.

2. Jatamansi (Spikenard)

This perennial herb helps cure insomnia and other sleeping disorders. It is known for its anti-depressant, anti-stress and anti-fatigue properties. These roots are used for the medicinal purposes in Ayurveda that are known to give a therapeutic effect to mood swings and stress disorders.

3. Peppermint or pudina

This herb has long been used to cure nervous system disorders due to the presence of menthol as it helps calm the frazzled nerves and gives a cooling effect. Menthol also helps cure insomnia by keeping your mind calm and lets you sleep peacefully.

4. Brahmi

Brahmi is known to act as an adaptogen that simply means it helps the body adapt ot new or stressful situations. It also helps to keep your mind calm and relaxed.

While these herbs may prove to be useful, it is suggested that you consult an Ayurvedic expert before consuming them.