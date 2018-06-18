Red Meat Allergy May Put Your Heart At Risk; Try These Heart Friendly Foods

According to a study published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, red meat allergy may put your heart at risk. The researchers linked sensitivity to an allergen in red meat- a sensitivity spread by tick bites- with a build-up of fatty plaque in the arteries of the heart. This build-up might increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. The bite of the lone star tick could cause people to develop an allergic reaction to red meat. However, many people who not exhibit symptoms of the allergy were still sensitive to the allergen found in the meat. UVA's new study linked sensitivity to the allergen with the increased plaque build-up, as measured by a blood test.

The researchers emphasized that their findings were preliminary but said further research was warranted. According to the researchers, the novel finding from a small group of subjects examined at the University of Virginia raises the intriguing possibility that asymptomatic allergy to red meat may be an under-recognised factor in heart diseases. These preliminary findings underscore the need for further clinical studies in larger populations from diverse geographic regions.

For the study, researchers looked at 118 patients and determined that those sensitive to the meat allergen had 30 percent more plaque accumulation inside their arteries than those without the sensitivity. Further, the plaques had a higher percentage with features characteristic of unstable plaques that are more likely to cause heart attacks.

With the meat allergy, people become sensitized to alpha-gel, a type of sugar found in red meat. People with the symptomatic form of the allergy can develop hives, stomach upset, have trouble breathing or exhibit other symptoms three to eight hours after consuming meat from mammals (poultry and fish do not trigger a reaction).

We suggest be careful while consuming meat. We suggest some heart-friendly foods that may keep your heart healthy in the longer run.

1. Omega-3 fatty acid rich foods

Omega-3 fatty acids are super beneficial for your heart health. They decrease inflammation, prevent blood clotting, lower LDL cholesterol and have a positive effect on the heart's rhythm. Include nuts and seeds like flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts, leafy vegetables and vegetable oils.

2. Folate rich foods

Homocysteine, an amino acid is linked to the hardening of the arteries that is the chief cause of coronary artery diseases. Include more amaranth leaves, spinach, mint, Bengal gram, green gram, black gram and soy, which are great sources of folic acid.

3. Quercetin rich foods

Fruits like apples are a great source of flavonoid quercetin. It is associated with anti-inflammatory properties and may lower the risk of plaque build-up, reducing blood pressure and LDL cholesterol. Include more of onions, citrus fruits, parsley, sage and tea.

4. Magnesium

High intakes of magnesium are associated with a significantly lower risk of CVD and IHD. This mineral helps keep the heart rhythm steady and helps maintain blood pressure among other functions.